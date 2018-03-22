IEHP partners with IEDC to present Inland Empire Disabilities Expo featuring aerialist Jen Bricker

More than 100 exhibitors will showcase the latest products and services for the disability and senior community. Topics will include health, assistive technology, transportation, recreation, employment, youth and senior services, and more. The IEDC anticipates that the Expo will draw more than 5,000 attendees, including people with disabilities of all ages, their families, caregivers and service Providers.

This year's entertainment line-up features aerialist and best-selling author, Jen Bricker, who believes that "everything is possible." Despite being born without legs, Bricker became Illinois state champion in gymnastics and later gained fame by performing alongside international pop icon, Britney Spears.

Entertainment will also include a wheelchair motocross clinic, a stunt bike show, a wheelchair basketball game, yoga, music and more.

"At IEHP, we are proud to participate in the Inland Empire Disabilities Expo," said IEHP

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Bradley P. Gilbert. "Our involvement reflects our continuous efforts

to offer more wellness options to our Members and all persons with disabilities."

IEHP led the way in the creation of the IEDC in 2006. Today, the IEDC brings together more than

1,200 service Providers from regional organizations that serve people with disabilities and seniors.

With support from this network, the IEDC presents the bi-yearly Expo to the community, promoting equal opportunity, universal access and full participation of people with disabilities.

To register for this free event, go to www.iedisabilitiesexpo.org. For details on the Expo, contact

Gabriel Uribe at Uribe-g@iehp.org.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a not-for-profit Medi-Cal and Medicare health plan located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. With a network of more than 6,000 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.24 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medi-Cal or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to providing members with quality, accessible and wellness based healthcare services. www.iehp.org.

About IEDC

IEDC, Inland Empire Disabilities Collaborative, is a non-profit public benefit organization. Launched as a networking tool in 2006, IEDC is powered by a partnerships that include Inland Empire Health Plan, Community Access Center, and PossAbilities of Loma Linda University. IEDC brings together more than 1,200 service Providers from regional organizations that serve persons with disabilities and seniors. www.iedisabilities.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iehp-partners-with-iedc-to-present-inland-empire-disabilities-expo-featuring-aerialist-jen-bricker-300618550.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Related Links

https://www.iehp.org

