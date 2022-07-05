IFF Appoints Nicolas Gebara as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Flavors

"When we established Nourish in February 2021, we created a new paradigm in our industry," said Mirzayantz. "We have the leading position in nearly all high-value categories we play in and have demonstrated strong business performance, despite recent headwinds and a challenging macro environment. I am excited for Nicolas to build on our significant momentum, leading the Flavors and Commercial teams in our next phase of growth."

Furthermore, to enhance customer experience and optimize the business, the company has announced the following appointments in the Nourish division:

Carmen Cain - currently leading Flavors - has been appointed president, North America

- currently leading Flavors - has been appointed president, Brian Brix - currently leading Europe - has been named vice president, Pricing and Distribution, and will also oversee IFF's global Commercial Excellence

- currently leading - has been named vice president, Pricing and Distribution, and will also oversee IFF's global Commercial Excellence And Jan Bechtel - currently leading the Global Key Accounts teams has been appointed, president, Europe , and will also oversee Sustainability and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for the division

About IFF's Nourish

At IFF, we're united by a common goal: to apply science and creativity for a better world. Across our business divisions, we're on a mission to Do More Good for our people, customers, and communities.

To us, "nourish" means "to feed with purpose" -- and we're here to redefine the industry by nourishing people, products, and our planet. Every day, our teams are boldly reimagining and pioneering the next generation of food and beverage experiences. We're leveraging our industry-leading product portfolio, unmatched innovation capabilities, and customer-centric approach to become the partner for essential solutions. Let's nourish the future, together.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

