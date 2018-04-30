IFS Honors Winners of Annual Partner Awards Program

Winners of the IFS Partner of the Year Awards were recognized and celebrated earlier today at the highly attended IFS Partner Network Summit, held in conjunction with IFS World Conference 2018 in Atlanta. Their continued commitment to excellence within the partner ecosystem, coupled with the ability to extend the capabilities of IFS's solutions and services through innovation, leading edge technologies and exceptional customer service, exemplified this year's winners' true commitment to excellence and business agility.

In keeping with previous years, IFS acknowledged partners across seven categories including three merit-based awards, three self-nomination awards, and a Customers' Choice Award. A panel comprised of three of the industry's top analysts representing leading firms such as TechVentive, TEC and The Service Council™ (TSC) carefully reviewed nominations for the award categories IFS Innovative Partner of the Year, IFS Services Partner of the Year and IFS Software Partner of the Year. With over 55 years of combined experience, and an extensive breadth and depth of knowledge of the IT Industry, market verticals and technology trends, Brian Sommer, Predrag (PJ) Jakovljevic and Sumair Dutta were well qualified to assess the high volume of exceptional nominations garnered by this year's awards.

"The IFS Partner of the Year Awards highlight not only the remarkable work that partners are delivering to our customers across the world, but their strong commitment and dedication to a thriving, successful partner program," said David Eager, Vice President of Global Alliances, IFS. "IFS will continue to invest in optimizing program performance to best support our strategic alliances in their efforts to facilitate successful customer engagements." He concluded, "I am thrilled to once again have the opportunity to personally congratulate the winners of each award category as well as recognize our finalists and all partners who participated in this year's awards."

IFS Channel Partner of the Year: NEC Corporation

As the winner of this award, NEC Corporation successfully demonstrated its ability to deliver and develop innovative programs that contributed to the adoption of IFS Solutions, substantial growth in customer acquisitions and/or revenue, and sales performance and effectiveness.

IFS Customers' Choice Award: Nayo Technologies

This prestigious, customer-nominated award celebrates and recognizes partners for their continued dedication to customers. Partners were judged on the quality of service and value delivered to their customers, high degree of professionalism in working with customers, ability to extend the benefits of customers' IFS implementations, and capability of transforming customers' businesses. Nayo Technologies exceeded customer expectations in all mentioned areas.

IFS Innovative Partner of the Year

This award celebrates innovations and success, and highlights the strategic effort of IFS partners throughout the global partner ecosystem. The winners of this award, Ahead ERP, Decos Software and InfoConsulting successfully demonstrated creativity in developing a new and innovative approach to a customer's problem and/or process. Furthermore, they showcased innovative thinking in how customers leverage IFS solutions, and were influential in assisting their customers achieve business success. This award is separated into three regions.

Americas: Ahead ERP

Asia Pacific : Decos Software

Europe , Middle East and Africa : InfoConsulting

IFS New Partner of the Year: Tsunami Tsolutions

This award recognizes partners who are new to the IFS Partner Network. New partners from all regions were considered and evaluated based on their ability and performance in exemplifying strong commitment to and investments in IFS. Since joining the IFS Partner Network in 2017, Tsunami Tsolutions has successfully built over 25 integrations, been instrumental in the growth of business for the A&D BU for major customers, and worked diligently to expand its delivery competence, and extend its services scope.

IFS Services Partner of the Year

The winners of this award, Envecon and Eqeep, have effectively demonstrated industry knowledge and expertise in delivering services and/or solutions to IFS customers. The partners successfully exemplified breadth of the solutions delivered, quick turnaround time of projects, as well as the completion of an impressive number of successful partner-led implementations. This award is divided between enterprise and midmarket.

Enterprise: Envecon

Mid-Market: Eqeep

IFS Software Partner of the Year: ClickLearn

As the winner of this award, ClickLearn successfully demonstrated the ability to engage with customers to deliver and extend the capabilities of IFS solutions; with an impressive number of successful deployments and total number of sites per customer deployment in 2017.

IFS Technology Partner of the Year: Microsoft

This award recognizes partners who have proven their ability to provide leading-edge technologies that enable IFS customers to reduce complexity, risk, and cost in their deployment of IFS solutions; enabling customers to respond quickly to market changes and use resources in a more agile way to achieve better business performance and competitive advantages. As the winner of this award, Microsoft demonstrated the above, as well as supported rapid, cost-effective installations and implementations to enable customers to achieve faster time to value.

About our partners

To learn more about our panel of judges, as well as award winners, please visit: www4.ifsworld.com/partner-awards-2018.

For more information about the IFS Partner Network, please visit: www.ifsworld.com/corp/partners.

CONTACT:

Anders Lundin, PR Manager for IFS Strategic Marketing and Communications. Telephone: 46 8 58 78 45 00, press@ifsworld.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-honors-winners-of-annual-partner-awards-program,c2509024

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/ifs/i/ifs-partner-of-the-year-2018,c2398889 IFS Partner of the Year 2018

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ifs-honors-winners-of-annual-partner-awards-program-300639319.html

SOURCE IFS

Related Links

http://www.ifsworld.com

