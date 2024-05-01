IGEL and LG Spearhead a Dynamic Digital Signage Revolution with New LG CreateBoard Display Solutions, Powered by IGEL OS

IGEL enters the OT and IoT industry with a secure, manageable platform for next-generation digital displays

MIAMI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today from IGEL DISRUPT 24 announced an expanded partnership with LG Electronics to deliver cutting-edge commercial digital display solutions powered by IGEL OS. IGEL's first entry into the operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) industry, the new LG digital display solutions are built upon the solid foundation of the LG CreateBoard™.

The LG CreateBoard™ was made for modern education and business, letting users stay connected by easily sending files to linked devices. This versatile smart board offers a precise multi-touch screen, smart viewing, white board software and management software and tools.

The new digital display solutions leverage the IGEL Preventative Security Model™ to help minimize the attack vectors of digital display devices. Using a secure Linux operating system, IGEL OS delivers a solid Zero Trust foundational approach to IT security for this new generation of LG CreateBoard technology solutions. As a result, LG commercial displays and digital signage solutions, featuring integrated IGEL OS, are easier to manage, protect and control for a more secure OT and IoT experience.

"LG's innovative digital signage solutions are revolutionizing how organizations manage, process and communicate information to the masses within several different vertical markets," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Together, our strategic collaboration opens doors for customers across a range of industries, empowering them to create seamless digital environments that captivate and inform audiences without risk or compromise."

"This new collaboration marks another milestone in our longstanding partnership with IGEL," said Nicolas Min, Senior Vice President at LG Business Solutions USA. "It builds on our partnership which has proven its success through the support and trust of our mutual customers and partners who, over the years, have reaped the rewards of our collaboration, enjoying enhanced flexibility for their cloud-enabled digital workspaces."

At the heart of the LG and IGEL partnership lies a shared dedication to enhancing the customer experience. With IGEL's cloud-based software solution, IGEL has further streamlined the management of LG's state-of-the-art displays. Through the integrated IGEL Cloud platform, users access many cloud solutions tailored for LG digital signage, interactive displays, video walls, and commercial TVs, all within a user-friendly management environment. This integration enables organizations to explore, subscribe to, and effortlessly manage LG's advanced display solutions, ensuring a seamless, secure and engaging digital experience for all.

The new LG digital display Solutions, powered by IGEL OS, are being featured this week during IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest EUC event taking place April 29 through May 1 in Miami, Fla.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 is sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix and the EUC Division of Broadcom as well as dozens of other IGEL Ready partners. For more information, visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

