IGEL Earns 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

As a 100 percent channel-driven company, IGEL is committed to providing its channel partners with the tools and resources they need to grow their business more quickly and more profitably. "The primary objective of the IGEL partner program is to promote true partner alignment through compelling incentives that build pipeline and drive revenue for our channel partners," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "Last year, one of the ways we achieved this objective was through a lead-generation campaign that culminated in the giveaway of a new Tesla P100D. Ultimately through this campaign, we generated 5,700 new evaluation requests and completed more than 1,800 product demos, which drove new sales opportunities for IGEL and our channel partners. Additionally, we realized a 74 percent revenue growth in the U.S. and 589 percent increase in software sales in the U.S."

The Tesla lead-generation campaign was co-sponsored by AMD and Samsung, and engaged prospects at events and tradeshows with a short survey and time commitment for a product demo. To help drive awareness for the campaign, IGEL channel partners were provided with complete branded campaign kits that included an e-mail template, social media cards and a presentation that they could use to promote the campaign among their customers and prospects. Supporting the campaign was a massive PR, advertising, social media and event-marketing effort that drove prospect engagement at 183 global events, culminating in a heavily attended and live-streamed reception at VMworld 2017, where IGEL drew the winner of the Tesla P100D.

"One of the things we value most about our relationship with IGEL is their ability to drive partner profitability," said Michael Hogan, President, Hogan Consulting Group. "The programs they have developed for us, including the lead-gen and technical training, have not only made it possible for us to build new pipelines of opportunity, but we are now making money where previously, margins were slim. Our business is growing today in this space because of IGEL's innovative software-defined endpoint management solutions. We are proud to have been one of their top Platinum partners in 2017, and congratulate them on their recognition by CRN as one of the IT channel's leading partner programs."

In 2018, IGEL expanded its partner program to include Gold Level. The IGEL Partner Program now has four tiers – Platinum, Gold, Authorized IGEL Partner (AIP) and Reseller. IGEL also added a $20K back-end rebate for IGEL Platinum partners that reach $500K in sales, and a $50K rebate if they hit $1M in sales. Additionally, in 2018, launched the IGEL Certified Engineering (ICE) training at the 2018 IGEL DISRUPT End User Computing Forum events held in Bremen, Germany; Austin, Tex.; and Melbourne, Australia in Q1'18. As part of its effort to find unique ways to drive partner success, IGEL has launched a new campaign for 2018 and is giving away $120,000 to help IT pros become "IT Ballers" when they save money, improve operations and increase security through IGEL. For more details on the campaign, visit https://www.igel.com/itballer-contest/.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

"We are tremendously honored to earn a 5-Star ranking in the CRN Partner Program Guide again in 2018, and would like to thank the editors of CRN for continuing to recognize the contributions we are making to drive success for our channel partners," said Ayres.

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

