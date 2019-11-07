IgG4-Related Disease Epidemiology Forecast Report 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IgG4-Related Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IgG4-Related Disease-Epidemiology Forecast to 2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of IgG4-Related Disease in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The IgG4-Related Disease epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The epidemiology data for IgG4-Related Disease are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the disease scenario in the 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.



IgG4-Related Disease Epidemiology Segmentation



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by:

Prevalent Population of IgG4-Related Disease

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of IgG4-Related Disease

Gender-specific Prevalent Population of IgG4-RD

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Autoimmune Pancreatitis (AIP)

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of IgG4-Related Disease were 204,818 in 2017 in the 7MM, which might increase by 2028.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Disease Background and Overview: IgG4-Related Disease

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Immunoglobulins

2.3. Clinical Manifestations

2.4. Pathophysiological Mechanisms

2.5. Symptoms

2.6. Clinical Features of Organ System Involvement

2.7. Pathophysiology

2.8. Pathogenesis of IgG4-related disease

2.9. Diagnosis



3. Epidemiology and Patient Population

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. 7MM IgG4-Related Disease Total Patient Population

3.3. 7MM IgG4-Related Disease Total Diagnosed Patient Population



4. Country Wise-Epidemiology of IgG4-Related Disease

4.1. United States

4.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

4.1.2. IgG4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD) Prevalent Population in the United States

4.1.3. IgG4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD) Diagnosed Prevalent Population in the United States

4.1.4. IgG4-RD Gender-specific Prevalent Population in the United States

4.1.5. Autoimmune Pancreatitis (AIP) Diagnosed Prevalent Population in the United States

4.2. EU5 Countries



5. Appendix



