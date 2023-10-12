IMAGINARI: A 17,000+ sq Immersive Exhibit Celebrating 'The Insect World' Set to Debut in Soho this Fall

News provided by

IMAGINARI

12 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey as IMAGINARI, an innovative exhibition space that blends the traditional museum experience with the playful spirit of the experiential trend, is set to make its grand debut at 480 Broadway this fall. The inaugural exhibition, "The Insect World," marks the beginning of a series of captivating exhibitions that will run for 12 months.

Continue Reading
IMAGINARI - Rendering ladybugs
IMAGINARI - Rendering ladybugs
IMAGINARI - Reimagining the museum experience.
IMAGINARI - Reimagining the museum experience.

Spanning over 17,000 sq, IMAGINARI offers a 60 to 90-minute ticketed adventure into the mesmerizing realm of insects. The exhibition space will feature awe-inspiring installations, including towering 5-foot bees that you can touch! A magnificent 12-foot cherry blossom tree adorned with over 200 monarch butterflies, a metamorphosis milkweed garden teeming with caterpillars, 6ft clouds surrounded by giant morpho butterflies, and the creations of world-renowned artists like Marlene Huissoud, whose work sparks environmental awareness and ignites a call to action. Huissoud's works have graced renowned institutions, including the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and The Centre Pompidou in Paris. IMAGINARI will also showcase pieces by other gifted artists, such as Bronx-based John Goodman, Japanese fiber artist Yumi Okita, the Seattle-based paper art duo Moth & Myth, New York-based artist Bella Hatkoff, macro photographer Thilina Hettiarachchi, and others.

Beyond the exhibition, IMAGINARI will offer a world-class programming calendar. Kicking off with a book signing featuring Vicki Hird, acclaimed author of "Rebugging the Planet."

Linda Uribe, the visionary founder of IMAGINARI, shares "We've meticulously crafted an exhibition that not only showcases the beauty and importance of the insect world but also invites visitors to reconnect with nature and be inspired to take positive action."

IMAGINARI is poised to open its doors this November, and its debut exhibition will run for 12 months. It promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience that will harness the power of social media in a positive way, and hopes to both educate and inspire, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the often-overlooked world of insects.

About IMAGINARI

IMAGINARI is an immersive exhibition space that redefines the traditional museum experience by blending art, science, and entertainment. Located at 480 Broadway in Soho, New York, IMAGINARI offers visitors a journey into the world of insects through awe-inspiring installations and world-class programming. Founded by Linda Uribe, IMAGINARI aims to inspire wonder, appreciation, and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit www.imaginarico.com  

www.imaginarico.com

SOURCE IMAGINARI

Also from this source

IMAGINARI: A 17,000+ sq Immersive Exhibit Celebrating 'The Insect World' Set to Debut in Soho this Fall

IMAGINARI: A 17,000+ sq Immersive Exhibit Celebrating 'The Insect World' Set to Debut in Soho this Fall

IMAGINARI, a groundbreaking exhibition space at 480 Broadway, is poised to revolutionize the museum experience by fusing art, science, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

Travel

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.