IMAGINARI: A 17,000+ sq Immersive Exhibit Celebrating 'The Insect World' Set to Debut in Soho this Fall

News provided by

IMAGINARI

12 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- IMAGINARI, a groundbreaking exhibition space at 480 Broadway, is poised to revolutionize the museum experience by fusing art, science, and entertainment. Its grand debut this fall promises an unforgettable journey into "The Insect World," the inaugural exhibition that will run for an entire year.

IMAGINARI_Insect_World_Exhibit_Exterior
IMAGINARI_Insect_World_Exhibit_Exterior
IMAGINARI_Insect_World_Exhibit_Interior
IMAGINARI_Insect_World_Exhibit_Interior

Spanning an impressive 17,000 sq ft, IMAGINARI invites visitors to explore the enchanting realm of insects through breathtaking installations. From interactive 5-foot bees to a towering 12-foot cherry blossom tree adorned with 200 monarch butterflies, this immersive experience will spark curiosity and inspire action. World-renowned artists like Marlene Huissoud, known for her environmental advocacy, will contribute to the exhibition, alongside other talented artists including John Goodman, Yumi Okita, Moth & Myth, Bella Hatkoff, and macro photographer Thilina Hettiarachchi.

Beyond the exhibition, IMAGINARI will offer a world-class programming calendar. Kicking off with a book signing featuring Vicki Hird, acclaimed author of "Rebugging the Planet."

At the heart of this visionary project is Linda Uribe, a Colombian immigrant who moved to the United States at the tender age of 11. Her journey included facing homelessness and reliance on food stamps. Linda's inspiring story stands as a testament to the belief that dreams can manifest with unwavering determination. She proudly shares, "For me, it is a great honor to represent Colombia and Latin American women with a project of this scale."

IMAGINARI is set to open its doors in November, offering a unique experience that combines art and education to inspire visitors and reconnect them with the wonders of the natural world, specifically the often-overlooked insect kingdom. The project also aims to utilize the positive potential of social media to promote environmental awareness and action.

About IMAGINARI:

IMAGINARI is a pioneering exhibition space situated at 480 Broadway in Soho, New York. Blending art, science, and entertainment, IMAGINARI offers visitors an immersive journey into the world of insects through awe-inspiring installations and a rich program of events. Founded by the inspirational Linda Uribe, IMAGINARI seeks to inspire wonder, appreciation, and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit www.imaginarico.com.

IMAGINARI: A 17,000+ sq Immersive Exhibit Celebrating 'The Insect World' Set to Debut in Soho this Fall

