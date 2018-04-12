Imagination Park Entertainment Set to Produce Michael Bisping Documentary "THE RECOUNT"

Michael Bisping stated: "I firmly believe that Imagination Park is one of the best production companies in the world. I'm thrilled to be working with them once again. My journey as a professional fighter was an emotional rollercoaster with the highest highs and the lowest lows. I often considered throwing in the towel, before I achieved my lifelong dream of becoming Champion of the World. Having worked with Imagination Park previously on a VR project we did, which turned out exceptional, I fully expect Imagination Park to capture my story with the same passion and drive I implemented throughout my career. We are all very excited to get this going."

Yas Taalat, Chief Creative Officer at Imagination Park stated: "Michael Bisping is one of the most loyal, caring, humble, and talented people I've ever met and to get the chance to work with him and tell his life story is beyond special. This is a guy who had to sleep in his car at times, working towards an opportunity to show the world what he is capable of. Bisping is a special kind of athlete, the real life Rocky Balboa but he is also a compassionate man that cares about his beautiful family deeply and together they've proved nothing can get in their way. This is an amazing story, with amazing people and we are excited to share it with the world."

Gabriel Napora, Chairman of the Board of Imagination Park, added: "Michael is both a friend and colleague. To be able to do a documentary on his life is a great honor. We feel this positions Imagination Park in the sports marketplace for both film and augmented reality."

Acclaimed Director Michael Hamilton, will be directing the project, having just wrapped and premièred the highly anticipated I AM MLK, a feature documentary on the iconic civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, for Paramount Network. "I'm a story teller, so I'm honored to join this creative team to tell the incredible story of Michael Bisping and what he has accomplished in and out of the Octagon."

Adam Scorgie, Producer of award winning documentaries like The Culture High and Ice Guardians noted: "Michael is a UFC legend and one of the pioneers of British mixed martial arts. I am beyond excited to work with Michael and Imagination Park on this documentary."

Rocky Mudaliar, CEO of Abrupt Films and Head of Acquisitions at Mammoth Media, said: "Bisping is undoubtedly a global sporting superstar. Michael has gone through an amazing journey and we are beyond ecstatic to tell his story."

About Imagination Park

An emerging leader in digital content production, Imagination Park creates and delivers transformational experiences through the production and distribution of intellectual property for film, virtual reality, augmented reality & mixed reality in North America and China.

Through its joint venture company XenoHolographic, it creates novel holographic content and provides augmented reality products for both phones and wearable headsets, as well as rapid deployment of AR solutions, without the need for developers, while integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and Blockchain.

