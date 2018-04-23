Immigrant and First-Generation College Students to Shine at Sau-Wing and Jean L. Lam Award Concert at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, April 27

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over two dozen performers—students and alumni of New Jersey City University's Caroline L. Guarini Department of Music, Dance and Theatre—will take to the stage of Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m., where Si-Yo Music Society Foundation will present the Sau-Wing and Jean L. Lam Award to the Department for its contributions to music education and the performing arts. Si-Yo Artist™ Eric Silberger will also open the concert by playing a 1757 Guadagnini violin on generous loan from the Si-Yo Music Society Foundation and the family of Sau-Wing Lam.

"This will be a thrilling performance opportunity for the students, particularly those who are immigrants, from immigrant families and/or first-generation college attendees," said Si-Yo Chairwoman and President Eva Lerner-Lam. "Providing such opportunities to the next generation of promising young performers, as well as connecting people from different cultural backgrounds and countries through the power of classical music, is at the core of our work."

New Jersey City University is a fitting recipient of the award for both artistic and cultural reasons, having been named Best Public School in New Jersey for Ethnic Diversity by U.S. News and World Report in 2016 and remaining in its top 10, and having received the 2017 Outstanding HACU-Member Institution Award from the Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities.

Tickets, priced at $30, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.

Donations are being accepted to provide complimentary tickets for students who cannot frequently attend such events. Information on this, group discounts and more is at https://www.si-yomusicsociety.org/swjll-award.

ABOUT SI-YO MUSIC SOCIETY FOUNDATION, INC.

Founded in 1966, Si-Yo Music Society Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational and cultural institution dedicated to inspiring a global community with classical music. Music lovers around the world have enjoyed Si-Yo Artist™ concerts, educational and community outreach events, festivals and instrument exhibitions in the United States, Asia and Europe. For more information visit Si-YoMusic.org.

