Immunoassay Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Growth in the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

The "Immunoassay Market by Product & Service, Technology, Specimen, Application , End User - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immunoassays market is expected to reach USD 27.15 Billion by 2023 from USD 20.19 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.1%.
The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovations in immunoassays instruments.
The global immunoassays market is segmented by product and service, platform, technology, specimen type, application, end user, and region. By product and service, the market is segmented into reagents and kits, analyzers, and software & services. The immunoassay reagents and kits segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the requirement of the repeat purchase of kits and reagents, coupled with the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe as a result of the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.
Report Highlights
- The CLIAs segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the low cost and high sensitivity of CLIA-based tests.
- The ELISA segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of immunoassay tests in cancer, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug level monitoring.
- In 2017, the blood samples segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing number of blood donations and the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe.
- In 2017, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rising number of product approvals in this segment.
- The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the fact that most diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals or hospital-attached laboratories due to easy access to reports and smooth logistics. Additionally, these laboratories also work as reference laboratories to small hospitals and physician offices.
The factors such as the high degree of consolidation and a complex regulatory framework for the approval of new products may restrain market growth to a certain extent.
Major industry players adopted product launches and partnerships, collaborations, & agreements to maintain and improve their position in the immunoassays market. Roche (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens (Germany), and Danaher Corporation (US) have been identified as key players in this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Immunoassays: Market Overview
4.2 Asia Pacific: Immunoassays Market, By Platform (2017)
4.3 Immunoassays Market, By Product & Service (2018-2023)
4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Immunoassays Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
5.2.1.1.1 Increasing Use of Immunoassays in Oncology
5.2.1.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population
5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Immunoassay Instruments and Introduction of Novel Automated Systems
5.2.1.3 Growth in the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries
5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Immunoassay-Based Point-Of-Care Testing and Rapid Testing
5.2.1.5 Vital Role of Immunoassays in Drug and Alcohol Testing
5.2.1.5.1 Growing Drug and Alcohol Consumption
5.2.1.5.2 Enforcement of Stringent Laws Mandating Drug and Alcohol Testing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for the Approval of Immunoassay Instruments and Consumables
5.2.2.2 Implementation of Excise Duty on the Sale of Medical Devices in the US
5.2.2.3 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Increasing Importance of Companion Diagnostics in the Immunoassays Market
5.2.3.3 Development of Condition-Specific Biomarkers and Tests
5.2.3.4 Integration of Microfluidics Technology in Immunoassays
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexities in Conducting Diagnostic Tests
6 Immunoassays Market, By Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Reagents & Kits
6.2.1 Reagents & Kits Market, By Type
6.2.1.1 Elisa Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.2 Rapid Test Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.3 Elispot Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.4 Western Blot Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.5 Other Reagents & Kits
6.3 Analyzers
6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers Market, By Type
6.3.1.1 Open-Ended Systems
6.3.1.2 Closed-Ended Systems
6.3.2 Immunoassay Analyzers Market, By Purchase Mode
6.3.2.1 Rental Purchase
6.3.2.2 Outright Purchase
6.4 Software & Services
7 Immunoassays Market, By Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays
7.3 Fluorescence Immunoassays
7.4 Colorimetric Immunoassays
7.5 Radioimmunoassays
7.6 Other Platforms
8 Immunoassays Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays
8.2.1 Elisa Market, By Generation
8.2.1.1 First-Generation Elisa
8.2.1.2 Second-Generation Elisa
8.2.1.3 Third-Generation Elisa
8.2.1.4 Fourth-Generation & Above Elisa
8.3 Rapid Tests
8.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot
8.5 Western Blotting
8.6 Immuno-PCR
8.7 Other Technologies
9 Immunoassays Market, By Specimen Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Blood
9.3 Saliva
9.4 Urine
9.5 Other Specimens
10 Immunoassays Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Infectious Diseases
10.3 Endocrinology
10.4 Oncology
10.5 Bone & Mineral Disorders
10.6 Cardiology
10.7 Hematology & Blood Screening
10.8 Autoimmune Disorders
10.9 Toxicology
10.10 Neonatal Screening
10.11 Other Applications
11 Immunoassays Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospitals
11.3 Clinical Laboratories
11.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & Cros
11.5 Blood Banks
11.6 Research & Academic Laboratories
11.7 Other End Users
12 Global Immunoassays Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
14 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- BioMrieux
- Danaher
- DiaSorin
- Merck
- Mindray
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkinelmer
- QIAGEN
- Quidel
- Roche
- Siemens
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
