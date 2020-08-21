Impact of COVID-19 on the Fiber Cement Industry, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Cement Market by Material (Portland Cement, Application (Siding, Molding & Trim, Backer boards, Flooring, Roofing, Wall Partitions), End use (Residential, Non-residential) and Region - Global Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for fiber cement was valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2025. The key players in the fiber cement market are Etex Group NV (Belgium), James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), CSR Limited (Australia), Nichiha Corporation (Japan), and Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark), among others.



Increase in the demand for non-residential construction activities is projected to drive the overall growth of the fiber cement market across the globe from 2020 to 2025.



The global fiber cement industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings worldwide. Increase in government regulations on the use of asbestos is another key factor contributing to the rising growth of the fiber cement market over the next few years.



In terms of both volume, cellulosic material (fiber) segment to lead the fiber cement market by 2025.



Cellulosic material (fiber) segment to dominate the fiber cement market during the forecast period. Cellulosic fibers are added to fiber cement to make it more durable and increase its structural integrity. This is the most critical material for fiber cement as it prevents the cracking of the cement after its application. The addition of fiber to cement also makes the cement nearly 40 times lighter than ordinary cement. Further, the fiber content also makes the cement less permeable to water.



In terms of both value and volume, molding & trim is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for fiber cement.



Molding and trim involves the creation of an aesthetic vertical accent between fiber cement panels. Trim is a general term used to describe the materials used around openings such as windows or doors, at the corner walls and ceilings, or floor intersections. Trim can also be applied on wall surfaces, for example, a chair rail or wainscoting. Molding is a type of trim, which can be characterized by its enhanced profile. Typically molding is more decorative and elaborate in detail. Traditionally, these are made from wood, plastic, metal, and engineered wood; however, new applications of fiber cement for molding and trimming have been on the rise in recent years.



The non-residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use in the fiber cement market from 2020 to 2025.



The non-residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fiber cement market. This is primarily due to favorable and lenient lending policies initiated by governments across the world, which is driving the growth of non-residential construction projects. The residential construction spending is estimated to increase, particularly in emerging regions, including Asia Pacific and Latin America. Rapid urbanization is observed in these regions, resulting in a higher growth rate of the residential sector than that of developed regions.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific fiber cement market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for fiber cement products and an increase in the government norms for the use of asbestos, are expected to drive the market for fiber cement in the Asia Pacific.



Furthermore, non-residential construction activities are expected to accelerate over the next decade, owing to demographic shifts, evolution in global economic power, and growing urbanization in fast-growing economies, such as China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and others in the Asia Pacific region. This, in turn, boosts the growth of the fiber cement market by 2025.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Share of Fiber Cement Market

4.2 Fiber Cement Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Fiber Cement Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Regulations on Use of Asbestos

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Fiber Cement Over Its Alternatives

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Fiber Cement Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Urbanization and Population in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Construction Activities and Infrastructure Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices



6 Impact of COVID-19 on Fiber Cement Market



7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

7.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

7.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7.3 Social and Environmental Risks Related to Fiber Cement

7.3.1 Social Risks

7.3.2 Environmental Risks



8 Fiber Cement Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Fiber Cement Market, By Material

8.2 Portland Cement

8.3 Sand

8.4 Cellulosic Material (Fiber)

8.5 Others



9 Fiber Cement Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Fiber Cement Market, By Application

9.2 Molding and Trim

9.3 Siding

9.4 Roofing

9.5 Wall Partitions

9.6 Flooring

9.7 Backer Boards

9.8 Others



10 Fiber Cement Market, By End Use

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Fiber Cement Market, By End Use

10.2 Residential

10.3 Non-Residential

10.3.1 Industrial

10.3.2 Commercial

10.3.3 Agricultural



11 Fiber Cement Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.2 Expansions &Investments

12.3 Market Share Analysis



13 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

13.1 Overview

13.1.1 Star

13.1.2 Emerging Leaders

13.1.3 Pervasive

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.1.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.1.6 Business Strategy Excellence



14 Company Profiles

14.1 James Hardie Industries PLC

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Financial Assessment

14.1.3 Operational Assessment

14.1.4 Products Offered

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Recent Developments

14.1.7 Winning Imperatives

14.1.8 Current Focus and Strategies

14.1.9 Threat from Competition

14.1.10 Right to Win

14.2 ETEX Group

14.3 EvonikIndustries

14.4 Toray Industries

14.5 CSR Limited

14.6 Nichiha Corporation

14.7 Cembrit Group A/S

14.8 The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

14.9 Plycem Corporation

14.10 Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd

14.11 Other Players

14.11.1 Zhejiang Headerboard Building Materials Co. Ltd.

14.11.2 Zhejiang Hailong New Building Materials Co. Ltd.

14.11.3 Swisspearl

14.11.4 Allura

14.11.5 LATO, OJSC

14.11.6 Everest

14.11.7 Shera Public Company Limited

14.11.8 CoverworldUK

14.11.9 TepeBetopan A.S.

14.11.10 Jiahua Special Cement Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf8p2p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



