Impact of COVID-19 on the Ventilators Market 2020-2025 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ventilators Market by Mobility, Mode of Use, Age Group, Product, End User, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing number of ICUs and ICU beds, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing pollution levels, and the rapid growth in the geriatric population are some of the factors which are expected to propel the growth of the global ventilators market. Factors such as high cost of ventilators, preference of alternative oxygenation therapies, and complications associated with the use of ventilators are expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Intensive Care Units (ICU) and ICU Beds

Rising Incidence of Respiratory Diseases

Urbanization and Growing Pollution Levels

Rapid Growth of Geriatric Population

Restraints

High Cost of Ventilator Setup

Preference for Alternative Oxygenation Therapies

Complications Associated With the Use of Ventilators

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices

Growth opportunities in Emerging Economies

