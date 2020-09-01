Impact of COVID-19 on the Ventilators Market 2020-2025 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends
DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ventilators Market by Mobility, Mode of Use, Age Group, Product, End User, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing number of ICUs and ICU beds, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing pollution levels, and the rapid growth in the geriatric population are some of the factors which are expected to propel the growth of the global ventilators market. Factors such as high cost of ventilators, preference of alternative oxygenation therapies, and complications associated with the use of ventilators are expected to hinder the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Number of Intensive Care Units (ICU) and ICU Beds
- Rising Incidence of Respiratory Diseases
- Urbanization and Growing Pollution Levels
- Rapid Growth of Geriatric Population
Restraints
- High Cost of Ventilator Setup
- Preference for Alternative Oxygenation Therapies
- Complications Associated With the Use of Ventilators
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices
- Growth opportunities in Emerging Economies
Report Highlights
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Years Considered for the study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Benefits for Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Assessment
2.3.1 Market Size Estimation
2.3.2 Market Share Analysis
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Global Ventilators Market Size, by Geography
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
5.4 Trends
6 Market Analysis
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
7 Global Ventilators Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Intensive Care Ventilator
7.3 Portable Ventilator
8 Global Ventilators Market, By Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dual or Combined Mode Ventilation
8.3 Pressure Mode Ventilation
8.4 Volume Mode Ventilation
9 Global Ventilators Market, By Age Group
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Adult or Paediatric Ventilator
9.3 Infant or Neonatal Ventilator
10 Global Ventilators Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ventilator Accessories
10.3 Endotracheal Tube
10.4 Ventilator Catheter
10.5 Ventilator Mask
10.6 Ventilator or Instrument
11 Global Ventilators Market, By Interface
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Invasive Ventilation
11.3 Non-Invasive Ventilation
12 Global Ventilators Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centre
12.3 Home Care Setting
12.4 Hospital
13 Americas Influenza Vaccine Market
13.1 Argentina
13.2 Brazil
13.3 Canada
13.4 Mexico
13.5 United States
14 Europe, Middle East & Africa Influenza Vaccine Market
14.1 France
14.2 Germany
14.3 Italy
14.4 Netherlands
14.5 Qatar
14.6 Russia
14.7 Saudi Arabia
14.8 South Africa
14.9 Spain
14.10 United Arab Emirates
14.11 United Kingdom
15 Asia-Pacific Influenza Vaccine Market
15.1 Australia
15.2 China
15.3 India
15.4 Indonesia
15.5 Japan
15.6 Malaysia
15.7 Philippines
15.8 South Korea
15.9 Thailand
16 Competitive Scenario
16.1 Merger & Acquisition
16.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4 Investment & Funding
16.5 Award, Recognition, & Expansion
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd.
17.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
17.3 Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
17.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
17.5 GE Healthcare
17.6 Getinge AB
17.7 Hamilton Medical AG
17.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
17.9 Leistung Brasil
17.10 Medtronic PLC
17.11 Resmed, Inc.
17.12 Schiller AG
17.13 Smith Group
17.14 Vyaire Medical, Inc.
17.15 Zoll Medical Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3il9yz
