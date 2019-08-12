Impact of the New Axle Load Norms in India's Commercial Vehicle Industry, 2019: Opportunities in New Concept and Tubeless Tires & BSVI Compliance
The "Impact of the New Axle Load Norms on the Commercial Vehicle Industry in India, 2019" report
This study conducts a detailed assessment of the impact of the new axle load norms on the commercial vehicle (CV) Industry in India. The new norms, applicable from 16 July 2018, are meant to bring gross vehicle weights (GVWs) in India at par with that of other global markets. The government believes this will help restrict the vehicle population in the country, thus reducing congestion and regulating the carbon footprint of the country.
This research service discusses the key stakeholder reactions and market perception to the implementation of these norms. This research also discusses OEM action plans for product upgrades and the implementation status of regional transport offices (RTOs) across India. The study analyzes the impact of the new axle load norms on the cement, steel, tanker (POL, edible oil and alcohol), ISO containers, auto carriers (2W/4W car carriers), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), market load, parcels & logistics, reefer, and tippers (blue metal and sand) segments. This study also analyzes the impact of the new axle load norms on the fleet owner's operation economics. It also provides key conclusions and growth opportunities for companies in this market.
Insights on the expectation of fleet owners in the CV industry regarding preferred changes in product body design and engine power have also been included as well as the new product concepts that can maximize the benefits of the new axle load norms. The base year for this study is 2018.
The implementation of the new axle load norms will have a positive impact on the revenue of fleet owners serving the cement, steel, tanker (POL, Edible Oil, and Alcohol), market load, auto carrier (2W/4W), and LPG cylinder segments.
The reefer, FMCG, parcels and logistics, tippers (blue metal and sand), auto components (tires), and LPG tanker segments will not be impacted by the implementation of the new axle load norms. The fleet operators of this segment expect a shift towards the ICV segment for better load utilization and profitability.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the impact of the new axle norms across various user segments?
- What is the current RTO implementation status of the new axle load norms in India?
- What is the stakeholder reaction to the new norms? What is the market perception of the impact of the change in axle load norms in India?
- What are the key action plans of the key OEMs? What are their product upgradation plans?
- What are the future expectations and amendments due to the new axle load norms in India?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Segment-wise Impact of Axle Load Norm Application
- OEMs Key Actions and Product Upgradation Plan
- Market Perception of the Impact of Axle Load Norms on Product Performance and Freight
- Impact of Axle Load Norms on Segment-wise Demand
2. Axle Load Norms
- What are the New Truck Axle Norms?
- The New Truck Axle Norms-Advisory Note w.e.f. 7th Aug'18
- New Truck Axle Norms Calculation Explained-Haulage
- New Truck Axle Norms Calculation Explained-Tractor Trailer
- New Truck Axle Norms-Applicability and Understanding
3. Key Stakeholder Reaction and Market Perception
- Key Stakeholder Reactions
- Market Perception of the Impact of Axle Load Norms on Product Performance and Freight
- Impact of Axle Load Norms on Segment-wise Demand
4. New Axle Load Norms-Regional Transport Office (RTO) Implementation Status
- Implementation Status of New Axle Load Norms in India
5. OEMs' Key Action and Product Upgradation Plans
- Product Plan/Upgrades-Tata
- New Products Specification and Upgradation-TATA
- Product Plan/Upgrades-Ashok Leyland
- New Products Specification and Upgradation-Ashok Leyland
- Product Plan/Upgrades-Bharat Benz
- New Products Specification and Upgradation-Bharat Benz
- OEMs' Key Actions and Product Upgradation Plans
6. Impact Analysis of Change in Axle Load Norms-Cement Segment
- Value Chain-Cement Transportation Mode
- Cement Segment-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used
- Impact of Axle Loading Norms on Fleet Owner's Operating Economics-Sample OPECO-37/42T MAV-CEMENT (30 Ft)
- Cement Segment-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norm
- Cement Segment-Impact on Commercials
- Cement Segment-Impact on Product Performance
- Cement Segment-Preferred Product Specifications
7. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-Steel Segment
- Steel-Value Chain Steel Transportation Mode
- Steel Segment-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used
- Steel Segment-Model Shift due to the New Axle Load Norms
- Steel Segment-Impact on Commercials
- Steel Segment-Impact on Product Performance
- Steel Segment-Preferred Product Specifications
8. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-POL/Edible Oil/Alcohol Tanker Segment/Tanker LPG/LPG Cylinder
- POL-Value Chain
- Edible Oil-Value Chain
- Chemical-Value Chain
- Bitumen-Value Chain
- LPG Tanker-Value Chain
- Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle in Tanker Segment
- Tanker POL/Edible Oil Segment-Model Shift due to New Axle load Norms
- Tanker POL/Edible Oil Segment-Impact on Commercials
- Tanker POL/Edible Oil Segment-Impact on Product Performance
- Tanker POL/Edible Oil Segment-Preferred Product Specifications
- Impact Analysis-LPG Cylinders
- Impact Analysis-LPG Tanker/Gas Bullet
9. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-ISO Container Segment
- ISO Container-Value Chain
- ISO Container-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used
- ISO Container Segment-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms
- ISO Container Segment-Impact on Commercials
- ISO Container Segment-Impact on Product Performance
- ISO Container Segment-Preferred Product Specifications
10. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-2W/4W Auto Carrier/Auto Components
- Two Wheeler-Value Chain
- Four Wheeler-Value Chain
- Auto 2W/4W Carrier-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used
- Impact of Axle Loading Norms on Fleet Owner's Operating Economics-Sample OPECO-35/30T TT-Car Carrier
- Auto Component (2W/4W Carrier)-Model Shifts
- Auto Component (2W/4W Carrier)-Impact on Commercials
- Auto Component (2W/4W Carrier)-Impact on Product Performance
- Auto Component (2W/4W Carrier)-Preferred Product Specifications
- Auto Components (Tires)-Impact of Axle Load Norms
11. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-FMCG
- FMCG-Value Chain
- FMCG/Voluminous GoodsModal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used
- FMCG-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms
- FMCG Segment-Impact on Commercials
- FMCG Segment-Impact on Product Performance
- FMCG Segment-Preferred Product Specifications
- Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-Market Load
- Market Load-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used
- Market Load-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms
- Market Load Segment-Impact on Commercials
- Market Load Segment-Impact on Product Performance
- Market Load Segment-Preferred Product Specifications
12. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms - Parcels and Logistic
- Parcels and Logistic-Modal Split for Transportation and Type of Vehicle Used
- Parcel and Logistic-Model Shift due to the New Axle Load Norms
- Parcel and Logistics Segment-Impact on Commercials
- Parcel and Logistics Segment-Impact on Product Performance
- Parcel and Logistics Segment-Preferred Product Specifications
13. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms - Reefer
- Reefer Segment-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms
- Reefer Segment-Impact on Commercials
- Reefer Segment-Impact on Product Performance
- Reefer Segment-Preferred Product Specifications
14. Impact Analysis of Axle Load Norms-Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)
- Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)-Model Shift due to New Axle Load Norms
- Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)-Impact on Commercials
- Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)-Impact on Product Performance
- Tippers (Blue Metal and Sand)-Preferred Product Specifications
- Market's Perception of the Impact of Axle Load norms on End of Life of Product/Aggregates
- 15. Future Expectations/Amendments due to the Axle Load Norms
- Future Expectations/Amendment due to Axle Load Norms
16. Key Conclusions and Findings
- Impact of Axle Load Norms
- Key Takeaways-Impact of Axle Load Norms on OEMs
- Key Takeaways-Impact of Axle Load Norms on Industry Volumes
17. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-New Concept and Tubeless Tires
- Growth Opportunity 2-BSVI Compliance
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
18. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
19. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Ashok Leyland
- Bharat Benz
- TATA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djg8j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
