Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2021

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global implantable biomaterials market.



This report focuses on the implantable biomaterials market which is experiencing strong growth.



The Implantable Biomaterials market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider implantable biomaterials market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The implantable biomaterials market section of the report gives context. It compares the implantable biomaterials market with other segments of the implantable biomaterials market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, implantable biomaterials indicators comparison.

Major players in the implantable biomaterials market are Evonik Industries AG, Royal DSM, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Collagen Matrix, Corbion, BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., and Celanese Corporation.



The global implantable biomaterials market is expected to grow from $103.9 billion in 2020 to $114.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $161.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The implantable biomaterials market consists of sales of implantable biomaterials and related services. A biomaterial is a natural or synthetic material that is used in medical applications to support, enhance, or replace the damaged tissue or a biological structure.



The implantable biomaterials market covered in this report is segmented by material into metallic, ceramic, polymers, natural and by application into dental, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, orthopedic, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Limitations of biomaterial-based products is a major challenge for the implantable biomaterials market. For instance, metal biomaterials can corrode due to chemical reactions within the body such as enzymes and acids or it can also cause some metal ion toxicity in the body. Polymer biomaterial implants have intensive interaction with the body and can lead to wear and tear and can absorb the important nutrients and water from the blood. Some biomaterial implants can also minimize bone ingrowth or sometimes, implants can loosen over time and become dislodged. These reactions that biomaterials have with the body restrain their use thereby negatively impacting the implantable biomaterials market's growth.



The allocation of funds by government organizations in the development of new biomaterials contributed to the implantable biomaterials market's growth.



Major companies in the implantable biomaterials market are implementing 3D printing of biomaterials in manufacturing. For instance, Evonik is producing 3D printable biomaterials for medical technology that are used for manufacturing medical implants with permanent body contact and temporary body contactline of bioresorbable filaments and powders. Implants with permanent body contact are based on Vestakeep Peek, and with temporary body contact are based on Resomer.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Implantable Biomaterials Market Characteristics



3. Implantable Biomaterials Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Implantable Biomaterials



5. Implantable Biomaterials Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Implantable Biomaterials Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Implantable Biomaterials Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Implantable Biomaterials Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Implantable Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Metallic

Ceramic

Polymers

Natural

6.2. Global Implantable Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Dental

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic

Other

6.3. Global Implantable Biomaterials Market, Segmentation by End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty clinics

7. Implantable Biomaterials Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Implantable Biomaterials Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Implantable Biomaterials Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



