Implantable Cardiac Monitors: 2018 Global Market Report - Rising at a CAGR of 7.6% until 2023

The Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market size is expected to reach $682 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Technological advancements in cardiac monitor devices such as miniaturization & easier implant procedures, growing demand for implantable cardiac monitors to continuously monitor heart to detect cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation are some of the key factors that are presently driving the implantable cardiac monitor's market growth.



Moreover, growing cases of cardiovascular diseases, remote monitoring systems and growing use of implantable cardiac monitors to monitor epilepsy disorder add to the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



Based on indication, the market report segments the market into Cardiac Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, and Epilepsy & Unexplained Falls.



The end user segment covers Hospitals, Cardiac Center & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).



Based on Regions, the Implantable Cardiac Monitors market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



3. Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

3.1 Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication



4. Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User

4.1 Introduction



5. Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Region

5.1 North America Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.2 Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.4 LAMEA Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Abbott

6.2 Berlin Heart GmbH

6.3 Abiomed Inc.

6.4 Jarvik Heart, Inc.

6.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.6 Agilent Technologies

6.7 Reliant Heart, Inc.

6.8 Schiller AG

6.9 Astellas Pharma inc.

6.10 Thoratec Corporation St.(Jude Medical, LLC)



