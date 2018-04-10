Improved Measuring Cup for Bakers/Cooks Invented (LCC-3698)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Coopersburg, Pa., has developed the patent-pending GOOD MEASURE CUP, an improved measuring cup designed to provide added convenience and cleanliness while baking and cooking.

"I spend a lot of time cooking and baking for my family. I've grown increasingly frustrated with the added mess made when using 'normal' measuring cups; typically ending up with dirty hands, in addition to another item to wash which was used as a level. My invention solves these issues and more," said the inventor.