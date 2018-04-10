Improved Measuring Cup for Bakers/Cooks Invented (LCC-3698)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Coopersburg, Pa., has developed the patent-pending GOOD MEASURE CUP, an improved measuring cup designed to provide added convenience and cleanliness while baking and cooking.
"I spend a lot of time cooking and baking for my family. I've grown increasingly frustrated with the added mess made when using 'normal' measuring cups; typically ending up with dirty hands, in addition to another item to wash which was used as a level. My invention solves these issues and more," said the inventor.
The GOOD MEASURE CUP allows cooks and bakers to cleanly, easily and accurately measure various dry ingredients. It ensures a precise measurement without having to use a separate item to act as a level, so there is no mess. "It will save you time, energy and frustration," said the inventor. "The GOOD MEASURE CUP is available in standard sizes, as well as various colors."
The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3698, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/improved-measuring-cup-for-bakerscooks-invented-lcc-3698-300625951.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article