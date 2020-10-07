In a Divided Country, Being a Humilitarian Is the Cure for 2020

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A huge majority of Americans believe that political divisiveness is a serious problem , and the unprecedented events of this year have made our differences starker than ever. But one idea is poised to be the antidote to 2020's white-hot political tensions, and it's catching on: former pro football player Nick Novak, former player and coach Jonathan Hayes, football exec Randy Mueller, and sports agent Tom Condon have declared themselves humilitarians.

Humilitarian people are humble. Humilitarian actions are kind. Humilitarian politics are loving. Founder Robin Koerner, who is a political psychologist, author, and physicist, has identified seventeen core values that include mutual respect, giving the benefit of the doubt, and the judging of ideas rather than people. "Humilitarians are people who may disagree on politics but can make better communities because they share values that go deeper than politics—and trust each other for that reason," he says. In other words, it is possible to stand for your beliefs while also standing for kindness.

Being humilitarian is not about being progressive or conservative, libertarian or green. To be humilitarian is to be any of those things, or none, but with the tribalism and self-righteousness stripped out. It's less a political position than a meta-political one: a way of engaging each other with humility while doing politics.

"Until people come together and talk these things out—and be willing to listen to the other side—I don't think we're going anywhere," says Randy Mueller, who has spent decades managing high-stakes teams. "That togetherness, that feeling of one team, together, somehow, some way, no matter where everybody comes from, that's the big thing for me."

Meghan Buelt, Miss World 2017, and Gret Glyer, founder and CEO of crowdfunding app DonorSee, also identify as humilitarians. Americans of all backgrounds are joining them in declaring "I am a humilitarian" on social media, opting out of political strife in hopes of drawing us together despite our differences.

