In A Global Meltdown, How Do You Gear-Up to Prevail?

DALLAS, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WE are about to hit what is probably the biggest paradigm shift in living memory, and many people are ill-prepared for it. Are You One of Those?

Gear-Up: For A Time Like. The Ultimate Roadways To Do Exploits And Fulfill Destiny! Gear-Up Workbook. The accompanying goals setting and practical workbook for accountability and success.

Our world, as we have known it, is changing! Through a virulent global pandemic, tumbling economies, rising unemployment, and widespread racial collisions, the norms, and the certainties of our world are collapsing right before our eyes. At a time like this, can you still be sure about your purpose and mandate? Gear-Up is a wake-up call to the sensitivity of the era we live in, the turbulent times ahead, and how one can gear-UP for the new world and norm.

It answers the questions on why we are on earth at such a time and offers practical ramps' for anyone uncertain, confused, and anxious about this season. This book allows you to stay focus, uncover, and live in the primary, as well as illuminates the unique purpose of your life for God's desired destiny in you. It brings clarity to the situation, and "GOD'S RESET." And offers a physical and spiritual guide to gear up for the challenges!

Catherine started writing this book on January 4, 2020, unaware that she would be peering prophetically into the future because she followed the Spirit of God's guidance. She believes we could rise from the ashes of today if we understood the season and the opportunities it presented. Reading it will rekindle your spirit, love for God, new zeal for your life, and a readiness to stretch out of the current decay.

Catherine Agada is a public speaker and purpose coach who has inspired and touched many lives through the experiences of her tribulations and triumphs. She is a minister devoted to the ministry of uplifting and improving women. The vision bearer of the Daughters of the King Ministries (Texas) -- geared towards uplifting and nurturing Godly women to become leaders in the marketplace and the body of Christ. A Christian author of three books (God Take Over: I Am Finished and Making It Work), a certified IT professional, an entrepreneur, and the mother of a beautiful girl, Amanda. She is available for media interviews by email at [email protected] . For more information, visit http://cathyagada.com

