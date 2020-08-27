In and Out is A Must-Read Escape for Lovers of Fast-Paced Action and Adventure

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With ongoing shelter-in-place orders, there's no better way to escape life's daily stressors than a juicy crime novel. Lester Alford is the author of the fiction crime novel, In and Out. Alford is a promising new author who writes what he describes as "Urban Street Literature," from a place of deep knowledge and understanding of his characters.

In and Out is a gripping story that follows the journey of two African American stick-up men who seek to escape poverty and the related realities of life on the depleted, mean streets of New Jersey's inner city. They eventually embark on a life of crime, a decision with consequences of which Alford is only too familiar. Alford is a convicted felon who is currently serving a 50-year sentence for murder in New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.

During his time in prison, Alford was forced to survive for more than three years in total isolation enduring horrific and inhumane conditions with nothing more than his thoughts to keep him occupied. That was until he found a pocket-sized bible on his lunch tray. He read the bible cover to cover, absorbed its teachings as best he could, and turned his life over to God.

Alford has made it his life's mission to better himself and create a platform to help others through multiple endeavors including a five-part series of novels. In and Out, the first in the series, serves as a timely exposé on the lives of young Black men who grow up in the broken homes of the inner cities in every state in America and choose the wrong path to a quick come-up and the freedom they desire.

In and Out is available on Amazon.com in paperback and e-book formats, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart.

