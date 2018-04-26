In-bottle Finished, Inspired Whiskey is the genesis behind a Texas Whiskey brand, debuting this month

In-bottle finishing utilizes a masterful combination of Spirit, Wood, Fire and Spice. "We start with Spirit, Straight American Whiskey, in two varieties, Bourbon and Rye. Next, using our patent-pending process, we add Wood, a 5-inch long spiral cut piece of American Oak to each bottle. We call this our "Spire". The Spire has been exposed to Fire (just like a barrel would be) in order to extract flavorful botanicals that when introduced to the bottle adds Spice, smoothness and character to our whiskey," stated Mr. Giildenzopf.

While our whiskeys are in-bottle finished, they're also inspired. "Inspired Whiskey" has two meanings; the first, obvious meaning is there is a spire in our whiskey. The second, less obvious meaning speaks to the Creation Story when God made Man from the earth and breathed His life into His creation. Similarly, Oak & Eden uses elements of the earth, corn, rye and barley to create a spirit, whiskey. We figuratively put a part of ourselves into our creation to bring it to life, or inspire it. The spire in the bottle is emblematic of this impartation. "Oak" characterizes the origin of our creation and "Eden" the perfection of it.

Oak & Eden subtly honors The Creator by celebrating creators, those who are so inspired that they willingly endure long-suffering to refine their craft and make something that lasts. "We get it. It's a struggle, long and arduous. That's why we share our creation: amazing whiskey, inspired from within by our spire, enabling our in-bottle finishing, defining our flavor and perfecting our creation. It is a suitable reward for anyone who puts whatever is in them, out there," claims Brad Neathery, the company's Creative Director.

Oak & Eden is proud to curate, and commemorate other makers. "For all the makers, we made this for you." Stories of craftsmen, artisans, innovators, and explorers can be found at www.oakandeden.com/stories

Oak & Eden is available in Bourbon, finished with a Toasted Oak spire and Rye, finished with a Charred Oak spire and can be purchased in many Texas liquor stores. Other innovative expressions will be released later this year, in limited, small batch quantities. "In September, we will be releasing a "Cabernet-Steeped" variety, whereby we rest a French Oak spire in cabernet sauvignon for 6 weeks prior to using it to finish, in-bottle, an American Whiskey," claims Joe Giildenzopf.

Oak & Eden Handcrafted Whiskey is being distributed by Republic National Distributing Company. The company aspires to grow the distribution of the brand to other states soon.

For more information, view www.oakandeden.com.

Thank God for Good Whiskey.

