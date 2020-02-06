In Flight Voice Recognition Industry to Witness a CAGR of 15% During 2020-2024 - Thriving Aerospace Industry, New Technological Advancements, Growing Government Investments

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market, By Technology, By Aircraft Type, By Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market is still in a nascent phase but is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the thriving aerospace industry coupled with new technological advancements. Additionally, growing government investments in the aviation industry are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



The market is segmented based on technology, aircraft type, application, company and region. Based on aircraft type, the market can be fragmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very-large aircraft and regional transport aircraft. The narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the revenue per seat which is relatively higher for narrow-body aircraft as comparison to other aircraft types.



Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall in flight voice recognition market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be fastest growing market during the forecast period. Major players operating in the in flight voice recognition market include Adacel Technologies Limited, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Company, IBM Corporation, Air Force Research Laboratory-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, SRI International, Airbus Americas Inc., SRI International, Inc., Thales USA Inc, VoiceFlight Systems LLC and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market.

To classify and forecast the Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market based on technology, aircraft type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market Industry Overview



6. Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition)

6.2.2. By Aircraft Type (Narrow-body Aircraft, Wide-body Aircraft, Very-large Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft)

6.2.3. By Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Technology Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific In Flight Voice Recognition Market Outlook



8. Europe In Flight Voice Recognition Market Outlook



9. North America In Flight Voice Recognition Market Outlook



10. South America In Flight Voice Recognition Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa In Flight Voice Recognition Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

15.2.1. Rockwell Collins

15.2.2. Honeywell International Inc.

15.2.3. Raytheon Company

15.2.4. IBM Corporation

15.2.5. Air Force Research Laboratory-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

15.2.6. Adacel Technologies Limited

15.2.7. Airbus Americas Inc.

15.2.8. SRI International Inc.

15.2.9. Thales USA Inc.

15.2.10. VoiceFlight Systems LLC



16. Strategic Recommendations



