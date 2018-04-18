In Honor of 4/20 The Green Rush Podcast to Post Bonus Interview with Ziggy Marley on Friday

Last week, former Speaker of the House, John Boehner and Former Governor of Massachusetts, Bill Weld, joined the Advisory Board of Acreage Holdings. Days later, President Donald Trump confirmed to Colorado Senator Corey Gardner that he would protect the states' rights to choose how to handle the legalization of cannabis, for the most part, de-risking the industry from federal prosecution.

To help make sense of the rapidly evolving industry, Anne Donohoe and Lewis Goldberg, co-hosts of The Green Rush podcast, KCSA's weekly, 30-minute show covering the business of cannabis, continue to speak with industry-leading CEOs, politicians, journalists, analysts, former professional athletes and cultural icons.

In a rare surprise for the 4/20 holiday, Green Rush listeners will be treated to two episodes this week. The first episode, slated for release today, Wednesday April 18, features Kevin "Murph" Murphy, CEO of Acreage Holdings. Mr. Murphy will talk about one of the biggest news stories in cannabis this year: the addition of John Boehner and Bill Weld to its Board of Advisors.

On Friday, in celebration of 4/20, The Green Rush will release a very special episode: our discussion with music and cannabis royalty, eight-time Grammy Award Winner, Ziggy Marley. Ms. Donohoe and co-host, Green Rush producer Nick Opich, talk with Mr. Marley about his role in the cultural revolution of cannabis, started by his dad, Bob Marley, and how he is continuing the legacy.

Recent highlights from the show also include:

Former NBA star Al Harrington talks about changing former NBA Commissioner David Stern's mind on medical cannabis and its therapeutic uses for players, his expanding empire, and the influence of his grandmother on his Viola Extracts brand.

The Green Rush is a weekly, 30-minute show about the business of Cannabis with new episodes released each week where Ms. Donohoe and Mr. Goldberg talk to newsmakers on the front lines who are building the legal cannabis market. The show is a part of the KCSA Cannabis Practice, that sits within KCSA Strategic Communications, a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing. New episodes can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and other popular podcatchers. If you have a great guest idea, question or comment, we want to hear from you! Please email greenrush@kcsa.com.

