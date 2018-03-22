In New Ad, the Aflac Duck Uses Humor to Show How Aflac Is There When You Need It Most … and Even When You Don't

Developed in partnership with Publicis Seattle, "Not That Kind" is the first Aflac television commercial produced by Aflac Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Communications Officer Catherine Hernandez-Blades, who oversees brand strategy, advertising, communications and the company's award-winning corporate social responsibility program.

"For nearly two decades, the Aflac Duck has been and remains the public face of Aflac's commitment to people and community," Hernandez-Blades said. "This commercial demonstrates Aflac's heart through the types of moments to which all of us can relate. In 'Not That Kind,' the Aflac Duck is showcased through humorous storytelling that shows how Aflac is there when you need us most."

"Not That Kind" opens with a father giving a pep talk to his daughter before her dance recital, encouraging her to "break a leg." The Aflac Duck appears with cash to help cover costs resulting from a broken leg, to which the father responds, "Not that kind of break."

The commercial continues with our dad and his friend playing video games. When one of the friends loses the game, his friend responds, "That had to hurt." The Aflac Duck again appears with cash, and the policyholder responds, "Not that kind of hurt." The commercial concludes with our dad with a real broken leg talking about how Aflac's One Day PaySM program paid cash fast after he broke a leg, helping him cover his car and mortgage payments when he was recovering and couldn't work.

"It's no secret that when it comes to insurance, things can get confusing," Hernandez-Blades added. "But what is crystal clear is that when a policyholder is injured or sick, Aflac and the Aflac Duck are there to help consumers protect themselves and their families from life's unexpected turns."

To learn more, visit aflac.com.

About Aflac

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, Aflac U.S. can receive, process, approve and disburse payment for eligible claims in one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Ethisphere has recognized Aflac as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

Media contact – Kristen Fraser, 706.580.3813 or mediarelations@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667, FAX 706.324.6330, or dyoung@aflac.com

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-new-ad-the-aflac-duck-uses-humor-to-show-how-aflac-is-there-when-you-need-it-most--and-even-when-you-dont-300617926.html

SOURCE Aflac

