In Touch Eyes Global Expansion in the USA

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch, a global coaching and development network for elite business professionals, has set its sights on further international expansion after expanding into offices in the city of Chicago.

A new 18-strong – and growing – In Touch team is working from the office in the heart of the Windy City to showcase the company's acclaimed platform, development services and coaching packages to millions of elite business professionals across the United States.

The Chicago office is set to become In Touch's central hub for its US operations and is being led by President Naomi Kent, formerly Vice President of Customer Success at New York data analytics firm Shareablee.

The Chicago operation offers millions of US professionals the opportunity to become members of In Touch's leading global coaching and development network, as well as offering additional development services, such as resume writing, LinkedIn profile development, online training and executive coaching.

In Touch, recognized as one of the UK's fastest growing businesses by Deloitte and the Financial Times, has set up a bespoke website and portal for US executives, enabling prospective clients to browse their acclaimed offerings while active members can utilize exclusive development courses, podcasts, webinars and downloads in the portal.

The US expansion has been led by In Touch CEO, Matthew Roberts, who said: "This is genuinely one of the most exciting periods for us all at In Touch.

"We're proud to be globally recognized as innovators in Europe, and now we're opening up our membership network, industry-leading development products and executive coaching packages to millions of US executives too."

Naomi Kent, who heads up In Touch's US team added: "As a team, we're focused on bringing In Touch's acclaimed and globally recognized executive education, coaching and mentoring services to ambitious US executives.

"We're passionate about transforming the way businesses recruit and people develop and can't wait to help thousands of US professionals grow, learn or transition to a new career as a board member with confidence. We've no doubt, this is the start of an incredible journey."

Through In Touch's unique proposition, companies across the US can also recruit senior business professionals to become independent board members and business leaders from its network completely free of charge.

SOURCE In Touch Networks

Related Links

www.intouchnetworks.com

