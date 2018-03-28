NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365597







According to "Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market By Vehicle Type, By System Type, By Sales Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", in-vehicle infotainment market is to reach around $ 58 billion by 2022.Backed by increasing sales of passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles and feature-rich infotainment systems offered by leading companies, demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period, globally.



Continued investments by various major in-vehicle infotainment companies as well as automakers to develop premium quality and advanced infotainment systems is anticipated to be another major factor aiding global in-vehicle infotainment market in the coming years. Some of the major companies operating in in-vehicle infotainment market across the globe include Harman International, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Alpine Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fujitsu Ten Limited, Clarion Company Ltd., and Sony Corporation, among others.



"Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market By Vehicle Type, By System Type, By Sales Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", discusses the following aspects of in-vehicle infotainment market globally:

• In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Commercial Vehicle), By System Type (Audio, Audio/Video & Others), By Sales Type (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with in-vehicle infotainment manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



