Inaugural Somer Fest Will Amaze and Fundraise

Acclaimed Boston rapper and 2017 Boston Music Awards New Artist of the Year nominee, Oompa will headline. Nonye Brown-West, named by the Boston Globe as a "Comic to Watch," will induce hilarity as she caps off Somer Fest's comedy hour. Zoë Reiches, a Magic Camp documentary protagonist, will delight with walk-around magic. Her co-curator Sur5ILL is also slated to perform sardonic rap tunes. Supporting acts span a multitude of genres from a cappella to electronica to folk-pop. Bow Market, which opened circa May 2018 in Union Square, will represent its collection of 30 owner-operated businesses. Food and beverage will be provided by local Asian-inspired food truck Bon Me and Everett-based tapsters Down the Road Brewing Company.

Nina Eichner, Special Events Manager of the Somerville Arts Council, said of the event: "The Somerville Arts Council is excited to have a variety of groups producing festivals at ArtFarm this summer and fall with support from the Council. We're excited about Somer Fest's mix of music, magic and comedy. We're pleased to support several independent arts producers to program innovative new work at ArtFarm this season."

This is a hyper-local variety festival unlike any in the Boston area. Purchase tickets at www.somerfest.fun/tickets; all profits benefit the children at New Life International Orphanage. ArtFarm is a developing project. To learn more go to: http://www.somervilleartscouncil.org/artfarm/.

About the event producers. Thorpe Street Presents… is comprised of a married rapper-magician duo who typically produce small variety-style shows to generate donations to their GoFundMe page. Since 2015, the couple has leveraged their respective performative platforms to fundraise for a school building at New Life International Orphanage in Ghana. A January 2016 New York Times-featured wedding and nearly $38,000 later, they decided to up the ante with an outdoor fiesta to put the $50,000 goal within reach.

For more information:

Stephond Goler Zoë Reiches

Co-Curator Co-Curator

617-312-9929 203-228-0375

sur5illmusic@gmail.com zreiches@gmail.com

