Inaugural Sonoma County Event - The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, May 20-22, 2022

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma County epicurean excellence will be on full display later this month during the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, a weekend-long event including special wine tastings and discussions, barbecues, lunches, and chef demonstrations, as well as a country music concert with The Band Perry, and an expansive Grand Tasting. The event will take place May 20-22 in Healdsburg, a small city north of Santa Rosa that has established itself in recent years as a top wine and food destination in Sonoma County.

Sonoma Wine & Food Lunch. Photo credit: Alexander Rubin Photography Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

Local star chefs who are participating in the event include Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread, Duskie Estes of Farm to Pantry, Douglas Keane of Healdsburg Bar & Grill, and Dustin Valette of The Matheson and Valette. Among the event's many global star chefs will be Food Network star Maneet Chauhan, Los Angeles chef/owner Ray Garcia, "Top Chef" winner Stephanie Izard, top chef favorite Nyesha Arrington, popular Food Network star Tim Love, and Food & Wine's Justin Chapple. The stellar culinary line-up was intentionally curated to highlight established and rising star chefs, with attention to approachability and culinary diversity. Guests will also be spoiled by the delights from Domenica Catelli, Crista Luedtke, Jesse Mallgren, Lee Ann Wong and more!

The weekend was conceptualized and organized by Steve Dveris, who said he created Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience to celebrate Healdsburg's emergence as an epicurean destination and pay tribute to Sonoma County's heritage as an agricultural center of Northern California. "Our goal with this festival is to highlight the vibrant culinary diversity and sustainable farming practices of Sonoma as it relates to the rest of the world," said Dveris, CEO of SD Media Productions. "The festival will showcase the region's makers alongside globally recognized wines from the greatest wine regions."

The weekend lineup is jam-packed with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to get up close and personal with some of the greatest winemakers in the world. Events will be held at The Matheson, Montage Healdsburg, and The Madrona, along with wineries including Kendall-Jackson Estate and Gardens, Jordan Winery Estate, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Dutton Ranch and Stonestreet Estate Vineyards.

Of course, wine and food is only part of the equation. The event also celebrates and supports the rich local agriculture in and around Sonoma County—everything from vineyards and wineries to vegetable farms, dairy farms, and other local growers. The country music concert being held at Rodney Strong Vineyards on Saturday evening benefits the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation, whose mission is to raise funds that support healthcare, affordable housing, workforce development and other resources that elevate local vineyard workers and farmworkers and their families. Other events include a magnum party, wine seminars, curated tastings, and vineyard truck tours, which will allow attendees to walk the vineyards, touch the soil and learn how wine is made from the person who makes it.

Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers, said it's nice to have her constituents get recognition. "We are thrilled to introduce this special event that will showcase the deep connection to agriculture at play throughout Sonoma County – the true makers behind the magic of the destination," said Kruse. "Healdsburg has become a global tourist destination in its own right; it was a natural choice to bring an experience like this to the region. This area is truly one-of-a-kind, and we look forward to collaborating with partners to highlight the myriad of opportunity here."

Proceeds from a Friday afternoon barbecue with beloved BBQ Chef Matt Horn will benefit the Future Farmers of America through a special scholarship fund that will begin following this event. Organizers of the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience also vowed to make a significant contribution to the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation by directing a share of sponsorship and attendee net proceeds.

The Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience has an all-star list of partners. Kendall Jackson Wines, Ford PRO, Alaska Airlines, Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure are all sponsors of the event along with the Sonoma County Winegrowers.

For more information: healdsburgwineandfood.com. General Admission and VIP tickets are available.

