InComm Healthcare Partners with Connect America to Offer Personal Emergency Response Services, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Medication Management Benefits

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Connect America, North America's largest provider of personal emergency response services (PERS) and a recognized innovator in connective health solutions, to incorporate PERS, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and medication management into InComm Healthcare's multi-wallet benefit card. The unique multi-wallet benefit card allows health plans to deliver multiple supplemental benefit and wellness incentive programs to their members via one card.

According to a recent study from JAMA Internal Medicine, an estimated 4.2 million adults over 70 were homebound in 2020. This is more than double the 2019 number of 1.6 million adults, highlighting the pandemic's impact and the aging Baby Boomer generation. Connect America improves safety, care, and quality of life while enabling individuals to live more independently by providing multiple home-based digital health and connective care solutions. The services provided to InComm Payments include:

Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS) , which provides 24/7 assistance and automatic fall detection options, allowing seniors the ability to age in place knowing help is readily available in the event of a fall or medical emergency. With a caregiver app, family members can connect and participate in the plan of care.

, which provides 24/7 assistance and automatic fall detection options, allowing seniors the ability to age in place knowing help is readily available in the event of a fall or medical emergency. With a caregiver app, family members can connect and participate in the plan of care. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) , which enables providers to deliver earlier interventions and address negative trends for patients with chronic conditions, resulting in reduced hospital admissions/readmissions and lowered costs.

, which enables providers to deliver earlier interventions and address negative trends for patients with chronic conditions, resulting in reduced hospital admissions/readmissions and lowered costs. Medication Management, which helps older adults to take their prescriptions as directed and avoid adverse events caused by over or underdosing, which can often lead to unnecessary doctor or hospital visits.

"Our in-home connective care solutions are lifesaving and life-changing for seniors and vulnerable populations and their families and caregivers," said Janet Dillione, CEO of Connect America. "The pandemic has reinforced our resolve to streamline services for patients with critical needs and meet them where it is most convenient – at home where they want and deserve to be. We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with InComm Healthcare and activate these important services for their health plans."

InComm Healthcare provides healthcare plans with a program through which they can allocate funds towards select key healthcare benefits, such as:

OTC products

Healthy foods

Dental, vision, and hearing

Home-delivered meals and produce

Transportation

Internet and utility bill payments

In-home care

Incentives and rewards

Comprehensive at-home care and support

Emergency response and lifesaving solutions

Health plans can mix and match several benefits on one configurable card and benefit from comprehensive compliance reporting by benefit category, simplifying annual plan management.

"Home-based solutions are in high demand for an aging population, and health plans that offer the best services for these members will stand out," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "Improving members' health and overall experience will have a positive impact on their quality of life – and their satisfaction with their health plan."

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 320 healthcare plans, reaching seven million cardholders. Our proprietary OTC network currently consists of 62,000+ retailers. Our online and mail order options give your members the convenience they expect. Our new InComm Healthcare Benefit Card is revolutionizing supplemental benefits by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card including OTC products, healthy foods, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Learn more at https://www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/.



About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 29 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.



About Connect America

Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., Connect America is a leading provider of connective health solutions dedicated to improving access to care, safety, independence, and quality of life. Its growing AI-assisted digital health and connected care platform provides continuous in-home and mobile monitoring of at-risk and aging populations and enables smart interventions with integrated workflows and analytics to drive improved outcomes, lower cost, and provide a higher quality of life.

Connect America and its family of brands, including Lifeline medical alert services and 100plus, are dedicated to enabling a world where aging adults and other vulnerable populations are empowered to live gracefully and well at home for as long as possible. To learn more, visit https://www.connectamerica.com .

