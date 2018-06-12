Increase Of More Than 1.5 Million New Seats Scheduled On Direct Flights To Mexico In 2018

Mexico is now the 6th most visited country in the world with 39.3 million international visitors in 2017, of which 18.6 million traveled by air. Tourism revenue also grew by 7.2% in the first quarter of 2018 over the same period in 2017, reaching $6.2 billion. Mexico's strong commitment to increasing air connectivity to match consumer demand has led to investments in developing close partnerships with airlines, hotels, and the tourism industry, diversifying tourism products, promoting new and established destinations, and offering travelers Mexico's world-famous friendliness, hospitality and first-class service.

"Increasing air connectivity is a critical component of our tourism growth strategy," said Enrique de la Madrid, Secretary of Tourism. "The expansion of air routes not only offers visitors from all corners of the globe better access to all that Mexico has to offer, it also solidifies Mexico's appeal to the business sector. Mexico is a world of its own, and the demand for access to its beaches, vibrant cities and magical towns is a winning proposition for the airline industry."

As part of its connectivity strategy, Mexico is aiming to strengthen its tourism source market diversification, increasing the number of tourist arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East and India. Several new routes like Hainan Airlines first-ever service from Beijing to Mexico City via Tijuana and Emirates Airlines service between Dubai and Mexico City via Barcelona will make Mexico more accessible to travelers across the globe.

Mexico is continuing to prioritize and grow global partnerships to accommodate the increased international popularity with a host of new air routes, including:

North America

Boston to Mexico City

to Calgary to Mexico City

to Chicago to Guadalajara

to Chicago to León

to León Detroit to León

to León New York to Mexico City

to Philadelphia to Mexico City

to Sacramento to Los Cabos

to Salt Lake City to Guadalajara

to San Diego to Puerto Vallarta

to San Francisco to Cancún

to Cancún San Francisco to Guadalajara

to San Jose to Los Cabos

to Vancouver to Mexico City

Europe

Helsinki, Finland to Puerto Vallarta

Asia / Middle East

Beijing to Mexico City via Tijuana

to via Dubai to Mexico City via Barcelona

The introduction of the 16 new direct routes in Mexico will contribute to the 1.5 million new seats on direct flightsi. Mexico's domestic carriers accounted for over half of the capacity increases, led by:

Vivaaerobus, 318.2% increase

Interjet, 19.8% increase

Aeromexico, 7.4% increase

International carriers from North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, added to the growth in seats, including:

Eurowings, 107% increase

Edelweiss Air, 79.7% increase

Air Canada , 22.1% increase

, 22.1% increase Spirit Airlines, 21.4% increase

Westjet, 19.6% increase

JetBlue Airways, 16% increase

Thomas Cook Airlines, 14.8% increase

Iberia, 11.5% increase

Avianca, 9.7% increase

Air Transat, 8.8% increase

Aerolíneas Argentinas, 8.4% increase

LATAM Airlines, 7.8% increase

Air France , 6.2% increase

, 6.2% increase Alaska Airlines, 4.6% increase

Copa Airlines, 3.8% increase

i Source: OAG Aviation, Schedules Analyzer. Variance from 2017 to 2018. May 24, 2018.

