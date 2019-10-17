Indeco North America IMH Mulching Heads Named to Equipment Today's 2019 Contractors' Top 50 New Products

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipment Today, the nationally recognized equipment magazine serving commercial construction contractors, recently selected Indeco IMH Series hydraulic mulching heads as one of the favored new construction products of 2019.

The editorial teams from Equipment Today and ForConstructionPros.com compiled product inquiries and web page views from new products featured in Equipment Today over a 12-month period from May 2018 to April 2019.

Specifically designed for a broad range of land clearing, site preparation, invasive vegetation species management, storm damage removal and clean-up applications

"The products recognized by the annual Contractors' Top 50 New Products awards represent what contractors are seeking most to boost profitability on their construction projects," asserts Becky Schultz, Equipment Today editor. "The high level of interest they generated from Equipment Today readers and visitors to ForConstructionPros.com demonstrates that these are products contractors feel are capable of improving performance, efficiency and productivity on their jobsites."

"We're honored that these new mulching heads have received such recognition in the marketplace," said Bill Pankracij, Digital Marketing and PR Analyst at Indeco North America. "The IMH Series represents the culmination of over 40 years of experience in the hydraulic attachment industry. The IMH series is a real game-changer."

Specifically designed for a broad range of land clearing, site preparation, invasive vegetation management and storm damage removal applications within the electrical utility, natural gas pipeline, public works and agricultural industries, the new IMH Series utilizes the excavator's auxiliary hydraulics and is tailored to fit a wide range of carriers from 5-45 tons.

Indeco IMH mulching heads are available in eight direct-drive and belt-driven models and feature HARDOX® components and bodies for optimal service life and lasting reliability.

Compared to the cost of manual clearing using a crew of workers with chainsaws and chippers or environmentally damaging burning, Indeco's IMH series is an easy, one-step, environment-friendly process which puts unwanted vegetation back into the ecosystem as mulch to protect the soil from wind and rain erosion while providing it with beneficial microorganisms to make it more fertile.

Additional information on the IMH Series can be found at https://indeco-breakers.com/mulching-heads/.

ABOUT INDECO NORTH AMERICA

For over two decades, Connecticut-based Indeco North America has been a leading provider of heavy-duty hydraulic breakers, mulching heads, compactors, steel shears, pulverizers and pedestal booms for demanding demolition, scrap, recycling, mining and road construction applications. The U.S. arm of Italy's INDECO Ind. SpA, the company oversees Indeco operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and select South American markets with a diverse and broad range of products including the world's largest hydraulic breaker, the HP 25000.

For additional information, please visit www.indeco-breakers.com.

