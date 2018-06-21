Independent Trust Company Acquires Santa Fe Trust

"We were founded by fifth generation trust beneficiaries, so we have a unique understanding of the value of relying on someone to focus exclusively on the effective and honest management of your trust," said ITC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Madsen. "Our intention is to put the trust back in trusts. Therefore, it's a natural continuation for SFT to become a part of that goal."

As a result of the acquisition, all former-SFT accounts will now be administered by ITC and enjoy the same benefits that Santa Fe Trust provided: cash commitments, annual reviews, taxes, and prompt statements. ITC was built on the foundation of responsibility to provide a space where families can be cared for as their trust intended and is eager to expand that foundation to new trust clients.

This new development marks the continuation of ITC's mission: being an independent leader within the trust industry. Madsen explains, "A great trust experience is central to a family's financial goals and, simply put, we believe that there is a significant conflict of interest if the person investing your trust is the same person managing it. We remove that conflict by exclusively managing the trust as it was written and working with a vast network of financial advisors to do what they do best– investments."

About Independent Trust Company

Independent Trust Company is a leading provider of personal trust services in the United States. Their sole focus is on the high-quality management and administration of personal trusts. For decades, ITC has empowered high net worth families using the opportunities for growth and support a trust provides. Today, ITC prides itself on bringing independence to families across the United States and since ITC does not sell investment products, they are poised to be an independent advocate in ensuring a trust works for the client as it was intended.

For further inquiries, contact Nina Foley at the Gardner Media Collective- nina@gardnermediacollective.com // 312.882.7876

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independent-trust-company-acquires-santa-fe-trust-300670261.html

SOURCE Independent Trust Company