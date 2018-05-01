India Anti-Pollution Mask Forecast and Opportunities, 2023

India anti-pollution mask market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 7% through 2023 on account of rising pollution level, increasing inclination towards health awareness and expanding vehicle fleet size in the country.



Particulate emission from industry and vehicles is one of the major factors propelling the demand for anti-pollution mask in India. In addition to this, rapid development in the construction sector across the metro, tier I and tier II cities is also leading to an increase in the sales of air treatment products in India.



Increasing incidences of respiratory diseases is leading to surge in per-capita expenditure on healthcare products in India and is forecast to remain one of the stimulators for anti-pollution mask through 2023 and onwards.



As far as competitive landscape is concerned, 3M and Honeywell are the leading players, having a strong brand recognition and credibility among Indian consumers followed by Vogmask, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Pollution Masks: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Voice of Customers

3.1. Brand Awareness

3.2. Product Awareness

3.3. Product Preference

3.4. Buying Behavior

3.5. Buying Propensity



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Pollution Masks Overview



6. India Pollution Masks Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness/Opportunity Index



7. India Reusable Anti-Pollution Masks Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. By Type (Individual Use vs. Commercial Use)

7.3. By Size (Small, Medium & Large)

7.3. By Company

7.4. By Distribution Channel

7.5. Product Benchmarking



8. India Disposable Anti-Pollution Masks Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. By Type (Individual Use vs. Commercial Use)

8.3. By Company

8.4. By Distribution Channel

8.5. Product Benchmarking



9. Supply Chain Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Challenges/Pitfalls

10.2. Drivers/Opportunities



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Import-Export Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendation

