India Beer Market Outlook, FY2018-FY2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Beer Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type (Strong, Mild and Craft Beer), By Region (North, South, West and East), By Gender (Male and Female) and By Distribution (State/Government Corporations, Distributors and Retailers)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The beer market in India is currently in its growth stage. The market evolved from manufacturing usual beer products such as strong- lager beers to flavored beers owing to the adoption of trends and technologies from markets such as America and Europe. Today, there is a presence of more than 140 beer brands in the Indian beer market, which could address the palate of each customer segment.



The per capita beer consumption in India is still very low compared to other countries in Asia Pacific region and therefore the market could witness huge growth in the coming years owing to factors such as the shift from hard liquor to beer consumption by consumers in India, increase in disposable income, change in societal perspective and others.

The report also covers competition landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, end-user analysis and government regulations about the beer market in India. The report concludes with the future outlook of the beer market in India and certain recommendations highlighting the success factors for entering and expanding in the market.



This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years. The report is useful for beer manufacturing companies, beer industry associations, government and regulatory authority and investors and VC's.

India Beer Market Size and Overview

Market Segmentation

By Beer Type (Strong, Mild and Craft Beer): Strong beer market was witnessed to dominate the India beer market during FY'2018. It is estimated that lager beer (with alcohol content more than 5%) is generally preferred the most in the market followed by Wheat beer, Stout & Porters, Ale, Sahiti and others. The remaining market was collectively captured by mild and craft beer they seemed to have high growth potential in the market with first time alcohol drinkers preferring to consume mild beer or craft beer to get the acquired taste of beer for frequent consumption.

By Gender (Male and Female): It was observed in India beer market in FY'2018, that men have a greater share in the consumption pattern across India owing to higher consumption per capita among men compared to women, another reason is, in many regions, men are the only breadwinners for their family and with much more financial independence, they have more financial capability to spend on their lifestyle choices as compared to women.

By Type of Distribution Channel (State/Government Corporations, Distributors and Retailers): The distribution of beer in India is still controlled by state/government corporations owing to stricter regulations across various states in India so to have better control over prices, consumption and excise duty. It was also observed in the market that the emergence of modern retail outlets and hypermarkets across various metropolitan areas has increased the convenience of beer consumers who would like to purchase beer for their consumption

By Regional Sales (North, South, East and West): The Southern and western regions in India were witnessed to dominate the country's beer market in FY'2018 in terms of sales volume. One of the main reasons for their dominance was that the majority of the states in these regions do not have a winter season and have either humid or a summer season prevailing for most of the months in the year, which acts as another factor for increased beer consumption in these states. On the other hand, the north and east side states grabbed the remaining market during FY'2018.

Competitive Landscape in India Beer Market

Competition stage in the country's beer segment was witnessed to be concentrated major 3 players in terms of sales volume in FY'2018. Companies compete based on product variants product quality and distribution network, brand value and promotion strategies.



Some of the major players operating within this segment include UB Group, Carlsberg and Anheuser-Busch InBev and other players include Molson Coors, Mohan Meakin, White Rhino, B9 Beverages Pvt Ltd, Arbor Brewing Company India, Gateway Brewing Company and others. Pricing and brand value, as well as marketing strategies adopted by a particular company, are considered as of high importance to reach a wider target audience in the country.

India Beer Market Future Outlook and Projections

Over the forecasted period, the India beer market will witness various acquisitions, entry of new players and brands, and tie-ups which will drive this market further towards growth. It is expected that the demand for premium beer will rise in the future with an increase in personal disposable income and higher living standards. It is also expected that most of the state governments will start to delink beer taxation from IMFL soon on the basis of alcohol content paving the way for rational growth in the market. Both in terms of revenues and sales volume, the market is expected to attain high growth over the forecast period over the forecast period FY'2018-FY'2023E.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

India Beer Market Overview

India Beer Market Size

Growth Drivers and Restraints in India Beer Market

Beer Market Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Beer Market

Beer Market India Beer Market Future Outlook

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Research Methodology

Approach - Market Sizing

Limitations

Variables (Dependent And Independent)

Multi-Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Final Conclusion

3. India Beer Market Introduction

3.1. India Beer Market Overview



4. India Beer Market Size, FY'2013 - FY'2018

4.1. 4P's of India Beer Market

Product

Price

Promotion

Place

5. India Beer Market Segmentation, FY'2018

5.1. By Region (South, West, North and East), FY'2018

5.2. By Beer Type (Strong, Mild, Craft Beer), FY'2018

5.3. By Gender (Male and Female), FY'2018

5.4. By Distribution Channel (State/Government Corporations, Distributors and Retailers and Direct), FY'2018



6. Growth Drivers and Trends in India Beer Market

Changing Customer Preferences and Consumption Patterns

Emerging Craft Beer Culture

Growing Preference for Smooth Tasting Beer

Presence of Premium Imported Beer Brands

Increasing Beer Consumption Among Youth

Introducing Low-Calorie Beers for Health Conscious Consumers

7. Issues and Challenges in India Beer Market

Legal Hurdles

Impact of GST and Taxes

Impact of Season on Sale of Beer

Ban on Advertising

Price Hikes Limited to Once a Year

8. Snapshot on Craft Beer Industry in India

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Competitive Landscape of Craft Beer Market in India

8.2.1. Competition Overview

8.2.2. Strengths and Weakness of Major Craft Beer Manufacturers in India

8.2.3. Major Craft Beer Manufacturers in India

8.3. Trends and Growth Drivers of Craft Beer Market in India

Changing Consumer Tastes and Preferences

Shift Towards Cans and Bottles

Big Brewery Giants Launching Craft Beer Segment

New Flavors for Every Season

8.4. Challenges Faced by Craft Beer Manufacturers in India

Difficulty in Achieving Scale

Brewing License and Excise Regulations

Logistics Costs and Setting Up Costs

9. Competitive Landscape of India Beer Market

9.1. Market Share of Major Beer Companies in India Beer Market, FY'2018

Competition Factors

10. Company Profiles of Few Major Players in India Beer Market

10.1. United Breweries Limited (UB Group)

10.2. Anheuser-Busch In Bev NV

10.3. Carlsberg India Private Limited

10.4. Mohan Meakin

10.5. B9 Beverages Private Ltd. (Bira 91)

10.6. Himalayan Ales Private Ltd. (White Rhino)

10.7. Other Prominent Beer Brands in the India Beer Market



11. India Beer Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY 2018-FY 2023E

11.1. Future Projections for India Beer Market by Revenues and Sales Volume, FY'2018-FY'2023E

11.2. By Region, FY'2023

11.3. By Beer Type, FY'2023

11.4. By Gender, FY'2023

11.5. By Distribution Channel, FY'2023

11.6. Cause and Effect Relationship Between Dependent and Independent Factors Prevailing in the Market



12. Analyst Recommendations



