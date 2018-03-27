India Cheese (Processed & Unprocessed) Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023

India cheese market has grown with 23% CAGR approximately in review period from 2011-12 to 2016-17. India cheese market is made up of retail cheese market and institutional cheese market in which later has dominance over former.

Both are further divided into processed cheese and unprocessed cheese with further bifurcation of spreadable and un-spreadable cheese. In institutional cheese market, unprocessed cheese is major eater of total cheese demand around 90% whereas processed has only 10%. Processed cheese is further divided in spreadable cheese and un-spreadable cheese. Both these segment are expected increase at growth rate ranging from 12% to 18% from 2017-18 to 2022-23.

India cheese market is inclusive of retail cheese market and institutional cheese market. Institutional cheese demand refers to demand from HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes) and QSR (Quick Service restaurants) due to increasing numbers of them across the country.

More Indians are slowly warming up to the idea of eating in restaurants, and not just for special occasions. Thanks to growing wages, urbanization and technology's influence on consumption habits. Tourism has also made these HoReCa to grow rapidly as compared to past. Entry of different national and global players in the QSR space has fundamentally extended the chain market.

Pizza hut uses skim milk mozzarella on its pizza whereas Dominos uses a mix of cheese, made up of mozzarella, Pecarino, Parmesan, and asiago cheeses. McDonald's sources its ingredients from local suppliers, the ingredients are always fresh and it helps in community building practices too! As part of this initiative McDonald's selected Dynamix dairy from Baramati, Maharashtra as their supplier for fresh, high-quality cheese for their restaurants in India. Most of dairy giants like Amul, Parag foods, Prabhat Diary supply their cheese to retail as well institution. Institutional cheese market had and will have dominance over retail cheese as people once in blue moon add cheese to their meal but never forget to add cheese in restaurants and cafes.



Major Companies Mentioned



Arla Cheese

Britannia Dairy Private Limited

Fromageries Bel India Private Limited

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited

Heinz India Private Limited

Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation

Kodai Dairy Products Private Limited

KSE Cheese Company

Milky Mist Dairy Food Private Limited

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

Parag Milk Foods Limited

Prabhat Dairy Limited

The Spotted Cow Fromagerie

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Scope & Methodology



3. India Cheese Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.3. India Processed Cheese Market

3.3.1. Market Size By Volume

3.3.1.1. Overall Market

3.3.2. Market Share By Spreadable Vs. Un-spreadable

3.4. India Unprocessed Cheese Market



4. India Retail Cheese Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. India Retail Processed Cheese Market

4.2.1. Market Size By Volume

4.2.1.1. Overall Market

4.2.2. Market Share By Spreadable Vs. Un-spreadable

4.3. India Retail Unprocessed Cheese Market

4.4. Product Price & Variant Analysis



5. India Institutional Cheese Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Volume

5.2. Market Share By Segment

5.3. India Institutional Processed Cheese Market

5.3.1. Market Size By Volume

5.3.1.1. Spreadable Cheese Market

5.3.1.2. Un-spreadable Cheese Market

5.4. India Institutional Unprocessed Cheese Market



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited

6.2. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

6.3. Parag Milk Foods Limited

6.4. Britannia Dairy Private Limited

6.5. Prabhat Dairy Limited

6.6. Heinz India Private Limited



