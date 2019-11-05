India Chemical & Petrochemical Market Outlook 2025 Featuring BASF, Bayer, Chevron Phillips, Dow Chemicals, DuPont, Exxon Mobil, Ineos, Pidilite Adhesive Solutions, SABIC, Sinopec

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemical & Petrochemical Market & Outlook in India 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemical and petrochemical industry around the globe expected to follow the steady growth in the coming years but growing economies like India are showing great potential which is attracting industry players to invest in the sector.



The global industry players are shifting towards the Asian Countries to create a chemical manufacturing hub due to robust demand and cost-competitive manufacturing facilities. India is one of the potential markets and is expected to grow at 10-15% CAGR till 2025. The market size of the Chemicals industry in India stood at USD 163 Billion in 2017-18 which is expected to reach USD 300 Billion by 2025 in the segments extending from petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and agrochemicals segment.



Business Case For Chemical & Petrochemical Market

The Indian chemicals industry is projected to reach USD Billion 304 by 2025

Central Government of India has announced plans to ensure the robust market size by the implementation of a new policy upon the sector so that domestic production could be strengthened and imports can be curbed

has announced plans to ensure the robust market size by the implementation of a new policy upon the sector so that domestic production could be strengthened and imports can be curbed Innovative usage of plastic to be promoted which shall aid the petrochemical sector. This shall also help in R&D for

better use of plastic and shall fuel the growth of the petrochemical sector in India

Complete revamping of the current Petroleum, Chemicals & Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs) policy to encourage effective and long-term investments in the sector. This in turn shall see foreign participants investing in the sector

The petrochemical market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the next 5 years to reach $ 100 bn by 2025

Key Highlights

Opportunity for both domestic and foreign players under industrial gas segment market of India & outlook till 2025

& outlook till 2025 Opportunity for both domestic and foreign players and the fertilizer market of India & outlook till 2025

& outlook till 2025 Best suited location identification for venturing in the chemical market of India - Best fit regional analysis D2I Model feed

- Best fit regional analysis D2I Model feed Opportunity Sizing for adhesive solution providers in India and outlook till 2025

and outlook till 2025 Financial Attractiveness Index for both small & large scale participants under both domestic & import market of Indian chemical sector

Opportunity track for synthetic dye and pigments market with a focus on future outlook till 2025

Opportunity for both domestic and foreign players under plastic and resin of India & outlook till 2025

& outlook till 2025 Ethyl alcohol and basic organic chemicals - Market characteristics, Trends and outlook 2025 in India

Opportunity analysis for Paints and coatings and outlook 2025 in India

Application based opportunity track for the end consumer industry like solar power, wind turbine, hydro power, cement, aerospace & defense and automotive etc.

Company Benchmarks for products, services, margins, financial performance for top Chemical Players in India

Key Topics Covered:



Chemical Market size and growth in India

Chemical market trends and strategies

Chemical market segmentation in India

Industrial gas - Market characteristics, Trends and Application outlook 2025 in India

Synthetic dye and pigment - Market characteristics, Trends and Application outlook 2025 in India

Ethyl alcohol and basic organic chemicals - Market characteristics, Trends and outlook 2025 in India

Plastic material and Resin - Market characteristics, Trends and outlook 2025 in India

Fertilizer - Market characteristics, Trends and outlook 2025 in India

Paints and coatings - Market characteristics, Trends and outlook 2025 in India

Adhesives - Market characteristics, Trends and outlook 2025 in India

Demand-Supply gap and opportunities in India for chemicals

for chemicals Petrochemical market size and growth in India - 2025

- 2025 Petrochemical market segmentation; By Segment

Petrochemical market forecast in India 2025

2025 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned



BASF

Bayer

Chevron Phillips

Dow Chemicals

DuPont

Exxon Mobil

Ineos

Pidilite Adhesive Solutions

SABIC

Sinopec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfk4zh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

