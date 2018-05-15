India Diesel Gensets Market 2013-2018 & 2024 - Market is Projected to Reach $ 1.5 Billion

DUBLIN, April 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Diesel Gensets Market By Rating (Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA), Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA), High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) & Very High Voltage (Above 750kVA)), By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diesel gensets market is projected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2024 in India
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for power backup across commercial as well as residential set-ups, coupled with growing number of huge government sponsored projects, such as 100 smart cities, AMRUT, and freight corridor & national highways.
Southern region of the country dominates the diesel gensets market, followed by the western region, owing to the presence of a large number of industries such as IT/ITES, automobile, chemical and petrochemical, jewelry, textiles, cement and oil & gas in the regions.
All of these industries require uninterrupted power supply, thereby boosting demand for diesel gensets.
India Diesel Gensets Market 2013-2024 discusses the following aspects of diesel gensets market in India:
- Diesel Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Rating (Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA), Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA), High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) & Very High Voltage (Above 750kVA)), By End User
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in India diesel gensets market are
- Cummins India Limited (CIL)
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL)
- Caterpillar India Private Limited
- Mahindra Powerol Limited
- Greaves Cotton Limited
- Ashok Leyland Ltd.
- Escorts Ltd.
- VE Commercial Vehicles Limited
- TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited
- Kohler India Corporation Pvt. Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
6. India Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
7. India Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
8. India High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
9. India Very High Voltage (Above 750kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Sales & Distribution Channel Analysis
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
