India Diesel Gensets Market 2013-2018 & 2024 - Market is Projected to Reach $ 1.5 Billion

Diesel gensets market is projected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2024 in India

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for power backup across commercial as well as residential set-ups, coupled with growing number of huge government sponsored projects, such as 100 smart cities, AMRUT, and freight corridor & national highways.

Southern region of the country dominates the diesel gensets market, followed by the western region, owing to the presence of a large number of industries such as IT/ITES, automobile, chemical and petrochemical, jewelry, textiles, cement and oil & gas in the regions.

All of these industries require uninterrupted power supply, thereby boosting demand for diesel gensets.



India Diesel Gensets Market 2013-2024 discusses the following aspects of diesel gensets market in India:

Diesel Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Rating (Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA), Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA), High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) & Very High Voltage (Above 750kVA)), By End User

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Few of the major players operating in India diesel gensets market are



Cummins India Limited (CIL)

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL)

Caterpillar India Private Limited

Mahindra Powerol Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Escorts Ltd.

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited

TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited

Kohler India Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



6. India Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



7. India Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



8. India High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



9. India Very High Voltage (Above 750kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Sales & Distribution Channel Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



