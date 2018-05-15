India Diesel Gensets Market 2013-2018 & 2024 - Market is Projected to Reach $ 1.5 Billion

The "India Diesel Gensets Market By Rating (Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA), Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA), High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) & Very High Voltage (Above 750kVA)), By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Diesel gensets market is projected to reach $ 1.5 billion by 2024 in India

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for power backup across commercial as well as residential set-ups, coupled with growing number of huge government sponsored projects, such as 100 smart cities, AMRUT, and freight corridor & national highways.

Southern region of the country dominates the diesel gensets market, followed by the western region, owing to the presence of a large number of industries such as IT/ITES, automobile, chemical and petrochemical, jewelry, textiles, cement and oil & gas in the regions.

All of these industries require uninterrupted power supply, thereby boosting demand for diesel gensets.


India Diesel Gensets Market 2013-2024 discusses the following aspects of diesel gensets market in India:

  • Diesel Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Rating (Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA), Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA), High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) & Very High Voltage (Above 750kVA)), By End User
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in India diesel gensets market are

  • Cummins India Limited (CIL)
  • Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL)
  • Caterpillar India Private Limited
  • Mahindra Powerol Limited
  • Greaves Cotton Limited
  • Ashok Leyland Ltd.
  • Escorts Ltd.
  • VE Commercial Vehicles Limited
  • TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited
  • Kohler India Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. India Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

6. India Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

7. India Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

8. India High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

9. India Very High Voltage (Above 750kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Sales & Distribution Channel Analysis

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. India Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/npwrjl/india_diesel?w=5

