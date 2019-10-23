India Digital Signage Market 2015-2025
Oct 23, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Digital Signage Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Components, by Display Screen Type, by Panel Based Display Screen Technology, by Panel Based Display Screen Size, by Pixel Pitch, by True Color LED Application, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India Digital Signage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2019-25.
India's digital signage market is expected to grow on account of increasing advertising spending by companies in the number of promotional campaigns and the volume of marketing activities in the Indian market. Many of these players are resorting to the use of attractive commercial displays and various other digital signage solutions to display promotional information.
Further, infrastructure development and developing retail and tourism sectors would also propel the demand for digital signage in many parts of the country during the forecast period.
The digital signage market of India is yet to develop on a larger scale owing to the low degree of awareness and thus the adoption of such solutions in the semi-urban and rural parts of the country. Strengthening public infrastructure is leading to increasing in areas of application of digital signage systems across the country.
Within the digital signage market in India, the display screens segment accounted for the majority of the market revenue share, followed by content players and software, in 2018. By display type, the single screen display segment accounts for the majority of the revenue share in the overall market owing to a high number of installations of such screens in major infrastructural projects in the retail and hospitality domains.
Moreover, the retail, hospitality, and transportation application segments of the digital signage market of India would grow significantly during the forecast period as the public infrastructure sector in the country is predicted to flourish in the coming years. Some of the key players in the India digital signage market include LG, Samsung, BenQ, and Panasonic.
The report comprehensively covers the market by components, display screen types, display screen size, display screen technology, applications, verticals, and region. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the India digital signage market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues until 2025
- Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018, By Display Screen Type
- Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume until 2025, By Display Screen Type
- Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018, By Display Screen Size
- Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues & Volume until 2025, By Display Screen Size
- Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Applications
- Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues until 2025, By Applications
- Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Verticals
- Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues until 2025, By Verticals
- Historical Data of India Digital Signage Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018, By Regions
- Market Size & Forecast of India Digital Signage Market Revenues until 2025, By Regions
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Market Share, By Players
- Market Share, By Regions
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Components
- Display Screen
- Kiosk
- Content Player
- Software
By Display Screen Type
- Panel Based
- True Color
By Panel based Display Screen Technology
- LED
- OLED
- QLED
By Panel based Display Screen Size
- LED
- Below 40
- 40-55
- Above 55
- OLED
- Below 60
- 60-65
- Above 65
- QLED
- Below 50
- 50-65
- Above 65
By Pixel Pitch
- Indoor
- 9-2mm
- 1-3mm
- 1-4mm
- Above 4mm
- Outdoor
- 3-4mm
- 5-8mm
- Above 8mm
By True Color LED Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Verticals
- Commercial (Office Spaces & Out-of-Home Advertising)
- Transportation
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Entertainment (Sports, Cultural and Reality Events, Amusement Parks)
- Others (BFSI, Education)
By Regions
- Northern
- Eastern
- Western
- Southern
Companies Mentioned
- BenQ Corporation
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Nusyn Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Vyoma Technologies Private Limited
- Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.
