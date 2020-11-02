India eGrocery Market Report 2020-2025: JioMart - Disrupting the eGrocery Space

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Grocery - A $1Tn Market (2025) Undergoing Digital Disruption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital grocery platforms (eGrocery) have been disrupting the enormous grocery opportunity in India over the past 5-6 years.

However, the eGrocery space is experiencing an interesting turn of events that is providing a boost to the overall sector. With the COVID lockdown, online at-home access to groceries has become the preferred mode. Moreover, the recent entry of JioMart (that has a ready untapped base of internet users) has made the eGrocery space more exciting than ever before.

The overall grocery spend in India is sized at $600 Bn+, as per 2019 estimates. eGrocery is disrupting this market with the entry of multiple business models. The eGrocery market GMV stood at a mere $0.05 Bn in 2013, but has grown 30x in the last 6 years to reach $1.5 Bn GMV in 2019. Despite the humongous growth, eGrocery only accounts for 0.3% of the overall grocery spend in India i.e. significantly less compared to developed countries like China, UK and US.

Moreover, eGrocery is largely a metro-based phenomenon with most players' operations limited to metros. As a result, there is still a significant untapped opportunity in Tier 2+ cities.

Depending on inventory level and pricing (value vs convenience offering), eGrocery business models can be classified into 4 types - value-first inventory-led, convenience-first inventory-led and convenience-first market-places.

Value-first models have a base of 57 Mn eGrocery addressable households, compared to 39 Mn addressable households for convenience first models (basis the grocery purchase criteria of the online transacting households in India).

