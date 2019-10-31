India Electric Irons Market 2019, Forecast to 2024 - Rise in Sales from eCommerce Platforms Presents Lucrative Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Electric Irons Market, Forecast to FY2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study aims to analyze and forecast the Indian electric irons market from FY2019 to FY2024.
The growth of irons in India is led by an increasing number of new residential units and other construction activities coupled with rising per capita disposable income. Consistent efforts of manufacturers to stimulate replacement purchases through appealing regular launch of new technologies and ongoing interest of consumers in steam irons is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. The growing interest of consumers in maintaining a well-groomed appearance with wrinkle-free clothes is expected to have a positive impact on the industry.
Some of the major participants operating in the Indian electric irons market include Bajaj Electricals, Usha International, Philips, Havells, Morphy Richards, Panasonic, Crompton, Inalsa, Singer, Nova, and Black+Decker.
Research Scope
- Market by Product Type
- Dry iron: Dry iron does not produce any steam of its own. The damp cloth that is to be ironed help produce the steam to ease the wrinkles in the cloth
- Steam iron: Steam iron has built-in mechanisms that produce steam from water that is put into it during ironing, which makes the ironing process faster, easier, and simpler
- Garment steamer: It is a handheld device that takes the wrinkles out of a cloth with the use of high-temperature steam without making contact with the fabric
- Market by Key end-user segments (residential and commercial)
- Geography: India by regional share (North, East, West, South)
- Study Period: FY2019 to FY2024; Base Year: FY2019; Forecast Period: FY2020 to FY2024
Research Highlights
This market analysis of the Indian electric irons offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by product type (dry irons, steam irons, garment steamers); by key end-user segments (residential and commercial); and by regions (North, South, East, and West). The study covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The analysis also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.
The research includes market data from FY2019 to FY2024 that gives a future outlook for the electric irons market in India, which makes this analysis an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented exhibits.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What is the current market size and segmentation by type of product, regions, and end users?
- What is the future growth potential of electric irons in India? What will the major drivers, restraints, and trends impacting the market?
- What is the industry structure, and how is the competitive environment?
- Where are the key growth opportunities, and how can brands capitalize on it?
- What is the current distribution structure, and how is it going to change in the future?
Companies Mentioned
- Bajaj Electricals
- Black+Decker
- Crompton
- Havells
- Inalsa
- Morphy Richards
- Nova
- Panasonic
- Philips
- Singer
- Usha International
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Market Segmentation by End Users
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Distribution Channels
Drivers and Restraints - Total Electric Irons Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends - Total Electric Irons Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
- Key Buying Factors
Market Share and Analysis - Total Electric Irons Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Key Market Participants - Profiling
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Demand for Steam Irons Will Rise
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Rise in Sales from eCommerce Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Energy-efficient Electric Irons to Play a Critical Role
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Rise in Popularity of Garment Steamers
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Dry Irons Segment Analysis
- Dry Irons Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Steam Irons Segment Analysis
- Steam Irons Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Garment Steamers Segment Analysis
- Garment Steamers Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Northern Region Analysis
- Northern Region Key Findings
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Southern Region Analysis
Eastern Region Analysis
Western Region Analysis
The Last Word
