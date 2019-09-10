India Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market Research Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market Research Report: By Product, Battery Type, Voltage, Technology, Maximum Speed, Power, Charging Time, Regional Insight - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian electric scooters and motorcycles market is predicted to generate a revenue of $698.3 million by 2025, progressing at a 36.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing concerns toward greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), leading to various government initiatives and the formulation of strict emission regulations, are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the market. In addition, the entrance of new and existence of established manufacturers, as well as the introduction of various new variants of electric scooters, are projected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on battery type, the Indian electric scooters and motorcycles market is bifurcated into lithium-ion (Li-ion) and sealed lead acid (SLA). Of these, the sealed lead acid battery bifurcation led the market of two-wheelers in India in terms of sales volume. This is attributed to the fact that SLA batteries are comparatively lower priced than Li-ion batteries. However, in recent years, Li-ion batteries costs have fallen rapidly, helping the segment grow at a significant pace.

Additionally, government support for Li-ion battery-based electric scooters under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme is also predicted to benefit the category during the forecast period. The Indian government is strengthening the electric vehicles market by offering subsidies on their purchase. These subsidies have also aided the Indian electric scooters and motorcycles market by making electric two-wheelers more affordable for customers.

Under the Fame II scheme, the government has introduced a subsidy of up to $369 on the purchase of electric two-wheelers, on the basis of battery size. This is making electric two-wheelers more reasonable for customers, which is further driving the growth of the Indian electric scooters and motorcycles market. In India, while the majority of the electric scooters and motorcycles are powered by SLA batteries, the share of Li-ion batteries is predicted to surge owing to their reducing prices and more benefits compared to lead acid ones.

Each SLA battery consists of 10-20 kg of lead, which is an extremely toxic substance. The sealed lead acid batteries have a lower density than the Li-ion batteries, making the latter efficient and lighter. In addition, Li-ion batteries have a longer life span (over 2,000 charge cycles) than SLA batteries (maximum 400 charges).

Furthermore, during the forecast period, the decreasing price of Li-ion batteries is expected to help increase their consumption in the Indian electric scooters and motorcycles market. Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Lohia Auto Industries, and Electrotherm (India) Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Electrotherm ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Avon Cycles Ltd

Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

Lohia Auto Industries

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ti6ut6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

