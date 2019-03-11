India HCM Market - Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India HCM Market In SMB Sector, by Vertical, and City - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India HCM market in SMB (Small and Medium-Sized Business) sector size to grow from USD 133 million in 2018 to USD 214 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The major growth factors expected to drive the growth of the India HCM market include reducing business costs in all departments, simplified core HR operations, recruitment requirements for SMEs and User interface and advanced security features. High attrition rates in Indian SMB sector, and security concern over cloud-based deployment may restraint the growth of the market.

Mumbai to become equivalent to Bengaluru by 2022



Mumbai will gain market share and will become equivalent to Bengaluru by 2022, due to economic and political support by govt. in Mumbai region as State and Central government will work in sync which would offer more opportunities for adoption of HCM solutions. Additionally, Various HCM providers such as Spine software, gerytHR, Darwinbox are also focusing on the region. These development are expected to provide more opportunities for Mumbai to become equivalent to Bengaluru by 2022

Manufacturing to have second largest market size during the forecast period



Manufacturing is expected to be the second largest adopter of HCM software, there are various factors that are contributing to the growth of HCM solutions in the manufacturing sector, including the need to hire and handle people, automate various processes, to generate reports and to understand workforce metrics. Apart from that government initiative such as made in India and increasing developments in the manufacturing sector would further boost the adoption of HCM in the manufacturing sector.

The report includes the study of the key players offering HCM solutions, these include Keka (Hyderabad), Darwinbox (Hyderabad), greytHR (Bengaluru), ZingHR (Mumbai), People Works (Bengaluru), Zoho (Chennai) are the key players operating in the market. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key HCM players, and vendor comparison analysis

