India INR 193.3 Billion UHT Milk Market - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UHT Milk Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market reached a value of around INR 50.3 Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 25% during 2011-2018.

UHT milk, or ultra-high temperature milk, is made by processing milk at high temperature so as to remove the pathogens. The UHT process preserves all the nutrients present in milk and makes it suitable for storage at room temperature for long periods without any preservatives. UHT milk is more convenient than ordinary fluid milk as it does not need to be stored in a refrigerator or boiled before consumption.

Currently, one of the major factors driving the market is the ease of storage of UHT milk which facilitates its transportation over long distances to milk scarce regions. Some of the other growth inducing factors include ease of use, hectic lifestyles, long-shelf-life, changing dietary habits, etc.

The market is further expected to reach a value of INR 193.3 Billion by 2024.

The report has examined the Indian UHT Milk Market in 15 major states:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

For each of the states, the report provides a thorough analysis of the current and historical value and volume trends, market share of key players and market forecast. Currently, Karnataka represents the largest market. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The competitive landscape of the Indian UHT milk market has also been covered in this report. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include GCMMF, KMF, TN Cooperative, Nestle and Mother Dairy.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Indian Dairy Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market by Organised and Unorganised Segment

5.4 Milk Production and Consumption Trends

5.4.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.4.2 Production and Consumption Forecast

5.5 Milk Production by State

5.6 Milk Production by Cattle

5.7 Milk Utilization Patterns in India

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Indian UHT Milk Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Milk Procurement Price Trends

6.3.2 UHT Milk Price Trends

6.3.3 UHT Milk Price Structure

6.3.4 Key Price Indicators

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.7.1 Input Suppliers

6.7.2 Dairy Farmers

6.7.3 Manufacturers

6.7.4 Distributors

6.7.5 Retailers

6.7.6 End-Users

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Karnataka

7.1.1 Market Performance

7.1.2 Competitive Landscape

7.1.3 Market Forecast



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.2 Market Share of Key Players



9 UHT Milk Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles



