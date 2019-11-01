India Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market by Type, End-user & Region - Forecast to 2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market By Type (Off-Grid and On-Grid), By End User (Stationary, Industrial, Solar, Residential, Wind, Power Plants and Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Lithium-ion energy storage solution market was valued at around $ 10 million in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a staggering CAGR of more than 40%, to surpass $ 160 million by 2024.
- Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy storage solutions in renewable energy sector, power plants, BFSI, retail, etc., in India.
- Moreover, Government of India is planning to incentivise the production of Lithium-ion batteries in India, which is likely to help in the setting up of Lithium-ion battery manufacturing units in the country over the next five years. This would result in domestic production of Lithium-ion energy storage solutions in India, which would have a huge positive impact on the market in the coming years.
- Moreover, the declining prices of lithium-ion batteries and advantages of lithium-ion batteries over other battery types such as lead-acid are further propelling the Indian Lithium-ion energy storage solution market.
Few of the major players operating in the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market include Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Exicom Power Solutions, AES India Pvt Ltd., ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Amplus Solar, LG Chem, NEC Technologies India Private Limited and Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd.
Years Considered in this Study
- Historical Years: 2016-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study
- The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market and its segmental analysis by type, by end-user and by regional share.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market.
- To categorize and forecast the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market by type - On-Grid and Off-Grid.
- To categorize and forecast the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market by end-user - solar, power plants, stationary, wind, industrial, residential and others.
- To categorize and forecast the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market by regions - North, East, West and South.
- To perform strategic analyses such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces of the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market.
- To profile major companies operating in the Indian Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. India Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Type (On-Grid and Off-Grid)
4.2.2. By End User (Solar, Power Plants, Stationary, Wind, Industrial, Residential and Others)
4.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)
4.2.4. By State
4.2.5. By Company
4..3. Market Attractiveness Index
4.3.1. By End User (Wind, Solar, Power Plants, Industrial, Stationary, Residential and Others)
5. India Solar Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Region (North, South, East and West)
5.2.2. By State
6. India Power Plants Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)
6.2.2. By State
7. India Stationary Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)
7.2.2. By State
8. India Industrial Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)
8.2.2. By State
9. India Residential Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)
9.2.2. By State
10. India Wind Lithium-ion Energy Storage Solution Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.3. By Region (North, South, East and West)
10.2.2. By State
11. Trade Dynamics
11.1. Imports/Export
11.2. Source Countries with Share of Imports
12. Sales Channel Analysis
12.1. Existing Sales Channel
12.2. Ideal Sales Channel
13. Policies and Government Support
14. Porter's Five Force Analysis
15. Industry SWOT Analysis
16. Cost Benefit Analysis
17. Product Benchmarking
17.1. By Segments
17.2. Key Requirements of the Key Segments by Application
18. PESTEL Analysis
19. List of Major Customers
20. Competition Landscape
20.1. Competition Matrix
20.2. Company Profiles
20.2.1. Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd.
20.2.2. Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
20.2.3. Exicom Power Solutions
20.2.4. AES India Pvt. Ltd.
20.2.5. ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited
20.2.6. Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
20.2.7. Amplus Solar
20.2.8. LG Chem
20.2.9. NEC Technologies India Private Limited
20.2.10. Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Limited
21. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzgtws
