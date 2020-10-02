India LNG Market Report 2020: Changing Primary Energy Mix in India and Contribution of Natural Gas

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Woos Global LNG Trade with a Double-Digit LNG Consumption Growth - Indian LNG Market Forecast 2019 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is meant for stakeholders with direct or indirect interests in the natural gas value chain and LNG market in India:

RLNG Terminal Company

Bulk LNG Buyers

LNG Sellers

Gas Marketing Companies

Oil Marketing Companies

Gas Pipeline Companies

Manufacturers

LNG Tank and Infrastructure companies

Government Agencies/Policy Makers

Banks/Investors/Financing Institutions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. India's positioning on Global LNG map

2.2. Changing Primary Energy Mix in India and contribution of natural gas

2.3. India recognizing the versatility of natural gas: Accessible, Reliable, Affordable and Clean

2.3.1. Government's focus

2.3.2. Public sector interests

2.3.3. Private sector interests



3. Natural Gas Industry Structure - Important authorities and their roles & responsibilities



4. Analysis of Natural Gas Value Chain Infrastructure

4.1. Natural Gas Pipelines: Readiness, Regional spread, Capacity and Usage

4.2. Domestic Natural Gas supply trend

4.3. Natural Gas Demand trend: Quantum, Growth and Drivers

4.4. Demand-Supply Balance: What can be learnt from the last 3 year trend?

4.5. LNG Imports trend and shortfall met



5. Current & Evolving State of Play in RLNG Terminals in India - 2018

5.1. Sourcing/portfolio

5.2. Existing Capacities (and utilization) and expansion plans (and their status)

5.3. New capacities: Proposed, Advanced planning stage, Under-construction, Completed



6. Natural Gas Demand Elasticity - Status in 2018

6.1. Affordability basis alternate fuels

6.2. Affordability basis cut-off tariffs



7. Domestic Natural Gas supply outlook from 2018 to 2030



8. Assessment of Total Demand Universe of Natural Gas in India from 2018 to 2030

8.1. Existing gas consumption level (anchor load, CGD/PNG and CNG)

8.2. Existing capacities (refineries, fertilizer, power, etc.)

8.3. New and Expansion capacities (refineries, fertilizer, power, etc.)

8.4. Convertible demand from alternate fuels (FO, HSD, LPG, etc.)



9. Total Unmet Demand Universe of Natural Gas in India from 2018 to 2030



10. Total Unmet Demand of Natural Gas (on Pipeline Grid) in India from 2018 to 2030



11. Total Unmet LNG Demand Universe (basis RLNG terminal capacities) in India from 2018 to 2030



12. Scenarios for Total Balance Unmet LNG Universe (balance of contracted LNG volumes) in India



13. Elasticity of Natural Gas Demand on Pipeline Grid relative to affordability in India

13.1. Consumer Segment wise

13.2. State/Region wise

13.3. Convertible demand based on different fuel types (for industrial and commercial category)



14. New LNG market creation opportunities

14.1. Segmentation of new market creation opportunities in LNG in India

14.2. Case Study of some existing innovative solutions for creating LNG market

14.3. Highlighting possible avenues for LNG market development

14.3.1. LNG as a transport fuel - LNG for M&HCV and Waterways

14.3.2. LNG supply chain avenues: LCNG station, LNG dispensing stations, Hub-n-spoke and linear supply



15. Conclusion



Companies Mentioned

IGL

MGL

GGL

CUGL

Indian Oil

Adani

GAIL

GAIL GAS

PNGRB

MoPNG

MNGL

IMC limited

BPCL

HPCL

Gujarat Gas

GSPC

Petronet LNG

Shell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4h6yr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

