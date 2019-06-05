India Managed Security Services Markets to 2022 - Lack of In-house Cybersecurity Skills Drives MSS Adoption

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the Indian MSS market recorded a growth of 27.9% on a YoY basis. The MSS market witnessed a growth in the uptake of services because of the increased digitization and the expanding landscape of advanced threats.

The Indian Government continued to focus on the move toward Digital India' and emphasized on the rising need to make the digital platforms cyber safe. Internet penetration in India is on the upswing, and there is a constant need to keep digital government records safe. As MSSPs are now being engaged to manage security needs, they are offering on-premises, remote, and hybrid deployment models. They are also introducing advanced solutions, based on artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, for faster threat detection and remediation.

Uptake of cyber security solutions by SMBs remained limited, with a slow adoption of MSSP services. SMBs continue to face challenges due to the constantly changing technology landscape, lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals, and limited budget to invest in advanced solutions.

India continues to face a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals which often causes firms to outsource their security needs.



In 2017, CPE-based MMS services remained the largest contributor with a market share of approximately 70%. This segment is expected to maintain a healthy growth rate and record a strong CAGR from 2017 to 2022. HSS, meanwhile, achieved a higher growth than the MMS segment.



Large enterprises continued to dominate the MSS market with a share of 90.3%, while the remaining came from SMBs. However, SMBs recorded a growth rate higher than large enterprises.



Some of the key participants in the market were Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, DXC Technology, BT, and IBM. The top three market participants occupied a market share of more than 35.0%. There are several small cybersecurity companies in the Indian market which receive active financial support from the Indian Government.



Demand mainly came from verticals, such as BFSI, government, and others (pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, and energy).



By 2022, the Indian MSS market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.9%. The MSS market will witness growth due to the demand for advanced, real-time, automated security solutions. With increasing focus on advanced security areas, such as identity and access management, threat intelligence, and cloud security, the demand for MSS solutions is expected to increase.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Managed Security Services Types

Market Overview - Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Research Scope

Geographical Coverage

2. Forecasts and Trends

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment

3. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

4. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Outsourcing of Security Operations

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Shift to the Cloud and from CAPEX to OPEX

Growth Opportunity 3 - Large Enterprises' Preference for Insourcing

Growth Opportunity 4 - Increasing Demand for Advanced Security Services

4 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Managed Security Services - Vendor Analysis

Availability and Completeness of Managed Security Services Offerings

Country/Region Legend for Security Operation Centers

IBM Security

Tata Communications

List of Security Services and Vendor Partnerships

List of MSSP Pricing Models in APAC

6. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



BT

DXC Technology

IBM

Tata Communications

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikjykz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

