India Online Retail Market Assessment 2015-2025 with Analysis of Flipkart Internet, Myntra Designs, Amazon Retail, One97 Communication, Snapdeal and Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Online Retail Market By Segment (Men, Women, Kids & Babies, Electronics & Appliances, Home & Furniture, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Online Retail Market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing penetration of internet and smartphones in the country. Majority of online shoppers are millennials and favorable policy reforms are attracting foreign companies to invest in the online retail market of India.



Additionally, increasing internet subscribers and affordable data packs, are responsible for creating growth opportunities for buyers, sellers and users, which is positively influencing the growth of the retail market in the country.



The Indian Online Retail Market can be segmented based on segment and region. Among the segment, electronics and appliances is one of the major segments owing to convenience of purchasing products on discounts and EMIs. Another reason for the significant share of the above-mentioned segment is early flash sale of products such as smartphones on e-commerce sites.



Major players operating in the Indian Online Retail Market include Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Myntra Designs Private Ltd., Amazon Retail India Private Limited, One97 Communication Limited, Snapdeal Private Limited, Jade eServices Private Limited (Jabong.com), Nykaa E-Retail Pvt Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Pvt Ltd (Firstcry.com), eBay India, Infibeam Avenues Ltd., etc.



The companies are investing in research & development and engaging in partnerships to increase their share in the market. For instance, in 2018, Flipkart acquired an AI company, Liv.ai, for converting speech into text in up to ten different languages.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Online Retail Market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast the Indian Online Retail Market based on segment and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Online Retail Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Online Retail Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Indian Online Retail Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Indian Online Retail Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Point of Interest: Online Retail



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Preferred Mode of Payment

4.2. Preferred Time Slots

4.3. Preferred Category



5. India Online Retail Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Segment (Men, Women, Kids & Babies, Electronics & Appliances, Home & Furniture, Others (Sports, Books, Luggage, Grocery, etc.))

5.2.1.1. Men (Clothing, Footwear, Male Grooming Products, Accessories (Watch, Backpack, etc))

5.2.1.2. Women (Clothing, Footwear, Female Grooming Products, Accessories (Jewelery, Bags, Wallet, etc))

5.2.1.3. Kids & Babies (Toys, Clothing, Baby Care Products, Others (Footwear, Bags, etc.))

5.2.1.4. Electronics & Appliances (Home Appliances VS Personal Appliances)

5.2.1.5. Home & Furniture (Kitchen Cookware & Serve ware, Furniture, Home Dcor, Others (Gardening Equipment))

5.2.2. By Region (North, South, East, West)

5.2.3. Top 5 States

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North India Online Retail Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Segment

6.3. Top 3 Cities in North India



7. South India Online Retail Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Segment

7.3. Top 3 Cities in South India



8. East India Online Retail Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Segment

8.3. Top 3 Cities in East India



9. West India Online Retail Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Segment

9.3. Top 3 Cities in West India



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers/Opportunities

10.2. Challenges/Restraints



11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Emergence of brands Operating on Specific E-commerce Sites

11.2. Development of Flexible Payment Options

11.3. Emergence of Various Business Models



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Flipkart Internet Private Limited

14.2. Myntra Designs Private Ltd.

14.3. Amazon Retail India Private Limited

14.4. One97 Communication Limited

14.5. Snapdeal Private Limited

14.6. Jade eServices Private Limited (Jabong.com)

14.7. Nykaa e-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

14.8. Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Firstcry.com)

14.9. eBay India

14.10. Infibeam Avenues Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



