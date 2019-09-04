India Room Air Conditioner Market Report 2019: Analysis 2015-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2025
Sep 04, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Room Air Conditioner Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types, By Capacity, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India room air conditioner market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019-25
India room air conditioner market is highly competitive and fragmented with presence of domestic, international and unorganized market participants. The market is broadly divided into two segments, within that split room air conditioner segment dominates the market and would continue to generate key India room air conditioner market forecast period revenues. The demand for room air conditioner is primarily growing in the residential market.
Growing retail & hospitality sectors, rising construction activities across new housing societies along with increasing establishment of SMEs and commercial hubs have fueled the market for room air conditioners in India. Additionally, growth in construction projects across all metros & tier-1 and tier-2 cities have further spurred the growth of room air conditioner market in the country. Though the prices of room air conditioners are increasing in India, companies are offering various kind of schemes such as EMI and seasonal discounts which are highly attracting middle class population of the country.
By capacity, 1 to 2-ton room air conditioners exhibited largest market revenue share in the overall India room air conditioner market share. The typical average room size of an Indian household makes them best suited for consumers to buy them. In India, the Northern region has captured major share in the overall room air conditioner market in India on account of improving residential sector followed by the Southern and Western region.
The India room air conditioner market report thoroughly covers market by types, by capacity, by applications and by regions. India room air conditioner market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India room air conditioner market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview
- India Room Air Conditioner Market Outlook
- India Room Air Conditioner Market Forecast
- India Room Air Conditioner Market Size and India Room Air Conditioner Market Forecast Revenues until 2025
- Historical Data of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Types, 2015-2018
- Market Size and Forecast of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Types until 2025
- India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Capacity, 2018 & 2025
- Historical Data of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Capacity, 2015-2018
- India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues Forecast, By Capacity until 2025
- Historical Data of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Application, 2015-2018
- Market Size and Forecast of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Application until 2025
- Historical Data of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Regions, 2015-2018
- Market Size and Forecast of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Regions until 2025
- India Room Air Conditioner Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment
- India Room Air Conditioner Market Share, By Players
- India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking, By Types
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered:
- By Types
- Window
- Split
- By Capacity
- Below 1 Ton
- 1-2 Ton
- Above 2 Ton
- By Applications
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- By Regions
- Northern
- Western
- Eastern
- Southern
Company Profiles
- Blue Star Limited
- Carrier Midea India Private Limited
- Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.
- Havells Lloyd Limited
- Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited
- Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
- Samsung India Electronics Ltd
- Voltas Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghri05
