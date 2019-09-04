India Room Air Conditioner Market Report 2019: Analysis 2015-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Room Air Conditioner Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types, By Capacity, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India room air conditioner market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019-25

India room air conditioner market is highly competitive and fragmented with presence of domestic, international and unorganized market participants. The market is broadly divided into two segments, within that split room air conditioner segment dominates the market and would continue to generate key India room air conditioner market forecast period revenues. The demand for room air conditioner is primarily growing in the residential market.

Growing retail & hospitality sectors, rising construction activities across new housing societies along with increasing establishment of SMEs and commercial hubs have fueled the market for room air conditioners in India. Additionally, growth in construction projects across all metros & tier-1 and tier-2 cities have further spurred the growth of room air conditioner market in the country. Though the prices of room air conditioners are increasing in India, companies are offering various kind of schemes such as EMI and seasonal discounts which are highly attracting middle class population of the country.

By capacity, 1 to 2-ton room air conditioners exhibited largest market revenue share in the overall India room air conditioner market share. The typical average room size of an Indian household makes them best suited for consumers to buy them. In India, the Northern region has captured major share in the overall room air conditioner market in India on account of improving residential sector followed by the Southern and Western region.



The India room air conditioner market report thoroughly covers market by types, by capacity, by applications and by regions. India room air conditioner market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going India room air conditioner market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview

India Room Air Conditioner Market Outlook

India Room Air Conditioner Market Forecast

India Room Air Conditioner Market Size and India Room Air Conditioner Market Forecast Revenues until 2025

Historical Data of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Types, 2015-2018

Market Size and Forecast of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Types until 2025

India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenue Share, By Capacity, 2018 & 2025

Historical Data of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Capacity, 2015-2018

India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues Forecast, By Capacity until 2025

Historical Data of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Application, 2015-2018

Market Size and Forecast of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Application until 2025

Historical Data of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Regions, 2015-2018

Market Size and Forecast of India Room Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Regions until 2025

India Room Air Conditioner Market Trends

Market Drivers and Restraints

Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment

India Room Air Conditioner Market Share, By Players

India Room Air Conditioner Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking, By Types

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:

By Types

Window



Split

By Capacity

Below 1 Ton



1-2 Ton



Above 2 Ton

By Applications

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

By Regions

Northern



Western



Eastern



Southern

Company Profiles



Blue Star Limited

Carrier Midea India Private Limited

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Havells Lloyd Limited

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Ltd

Voltas Limited

