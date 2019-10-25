India Solar Energy Policy and Market Outlook for 2019 and Beyond to 2036

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Solar Energy Policy and Market Outlook for 2019 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With sufficient sunshine, India has a good motivation to develop its solar energy industry due to electricity and power shortages in urban and rural areas. Over the years, India's electricity demand has been growing rapidly. In 2017-2018, the peak demand for electricity reached 164.07 GW. In June 2018 alone, the peak demand reached 171 GW.



It is estimated that electricity demand will increase to 295 GW in 2021-2022 and to 690 GW in 2035-2036. Until 2034, India will need an additional 450 GW of electricity. The positive policy of the Indian government has attracted several vendors from various countries to invest in India.

In recent years, the Indian government has strived to promote the local market which has been lack of manufacturing capacity and competitiveness. Many foreign vendors have actively rushed into India to seize the market share by investing in factories or participating in the bidding. This report provides an overview of the economic development in India, outlines solar energy policies of the government, and analyzes its market and industry developments; examines challenges and opportunities of solar energy for India.

List of Topics

Statistical and economic facts of India and includes its developments compared to other countries and its energy demand analysis

and includes its developments compared to other countries and its energy demand analysis Outline of solar energy policies of the Indian government

Development of the Indian solar energy market size forecast in terms of GW for the period 2019-2036 and includes the outline of the government's initiatives and the anticipated benefits

Analysis of key challenges for solar energy developments in India

Analysis of market opportunities from an emerging application perspective

Key Topics Covered:



India Economic Development India Energy Demand India Energy Solar Policies India Solar Energy Market and Industry Solar Energy Development Challenges Opportunities and Recommendations Conclusions

Companies Mentioned



Airro Singapore Pte Ltd

Airro( Mauritius ) Holdings

) Holdings Asian Development Bank

Azure Power India Pvt Ltd

BLP Energy Pvt Ltd

Diligent Power Pvt Ltd

Enel Green Power Development B.V.

Gamesa Eolica S.L

Gamesa Wind Turbines Pvt Ltd

Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd

Greenko Mauritius

Lalpur Wind Energy Pvt Ltd

Mercom Capital Group

Mudajaya Corporation Berhad

Orix Corporation

Ostro Energy Pvt Ltd

Ostro Renewal Power Ltd

Power Global Ltd

Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd

RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd

SoftBank

Tadas Wind Energy Pvt Ltd

