India Solid Waste Management Market 2018-2030

This report Evaluating Multi-billion Opportunity in Solid Waste Management in India across Urban Local Bodies and Commercial & Residential Setups, aims to quantify the business opportunity that waste management as a segment will generate for private sector and companies in the area of public utility services business are expected to immensely benefit out of this demand. Technology providers will see demand from ULBs and Residential societies alike.

The report will do a detailed profiling of all the major ULBs in countries to understand its capabilities, gap areas, cost efficiency / inefficiency, budgets, technology deployed, forthcoming project for capacity creation and O&M, to help companies in private sector, draw out its growth strategy in this very critical segment of waste management.

Key Questions Answered:

Which ULB has the lowest cost per ton of waste management in India ?

? What has been the growth in revenue expenditure related to waste management across all ULBs in India ?

? What is willingness of residential societies to manage the waste at source and help ULBs create more zero garbage zones?

How successful has been the PPP structure in the area of solid waste management across ULBs?

What is the economics of installing composting plant in a residential society?

What is the current capacity, demand, supply of RDF in India ?

? What are the different models under which private sector can partner with ULBs for solid waste management?

How many crores will be spend by ULBs in capacity creation in the solid waste management area by 2030?

What are the major WTE capacities that are likely to be announced by ULBs across India ?

? What are the technology preferences of commercial set ups like Hotels, Malls, Airports etc?

What is the overall cost structure of ULBs for urban waste management?

What is the trend in % allocation for waste management in the overall expenditure allocated for in municipalities in state budget?

Which all ULBs are likely to invite private sector for waste collection or may be entire lifecycle of waste management?

Which ULB is the worst performing in waste management?

What are the regulations governing waste management?

What will be the demand for earthmoving equipment in waste management?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Solid Waste Management (SWM) Landscape across ULBs, Residential & Commercial Setups

4. Regulation & Policies Governing SWM in India

5. Current State of Municipal Solid Waste Management (MSWM) in India

6. Current State of Solid Waste Management in Commercial Institutions

7. Current State of Solid Waste Management in Residential Complexes / Institutions

8. Waste Disposal Methods Deployed by ULBs

9. Detailed Profiling of Waste Management across 20+ ULB / Municipalities / Nagar Nigams in India; NDMC, MCD, MCGM, SWM, BMC, Luck now MC, PMC, Nagpur, Indore, Jaipur etc.

10. Trend in Allocation for SWM in Annual Budgets across States

11. Benchmarking Cost of SWM across Urban Local Bodies in India



12. Best Practices in Solid Waste Management in Residential & Commercial Institutions



13. Global Case Studies on Waste Management in Developed Countries



14. Private Sector Participation in SWM in India

15. Solid Waste Management in Smart Cities



16. Extrapolating Waste Generation across cities by 2030



17. Overview on Future Strategy by ULBs for efficient and effective Waste Management



18. Detailed Profile on Planned & Proposed Capex and O&M Contracts in Solid Waste Management by ULBs

19. Pan India Survey on Evolution of Waste Management at Community level

20. Opportunity in Community Level Waste Management in India

21. Residual Fuel Market Opportunity in India



22. Waste Processing Technology Providers in India



Companies Mentioned



Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Burhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palika (BBMP)

Chennai Corporation

Greater HMC

